LeGrand Brothers celebrates 70 years of transmission services

The world never stops changing, and this includes the world of car transmissions. Thankfully, LeGrand Brothers Transmissions in Cape Girardeau are constantly shifting gears to keep up to date on transmission technology.

Seeing a need in the area, owner Dave LeGrands dad, Ben, started their shop in 1953. Back then, Dave says transmissions were simple, with only two and three speeds. Today, they have eight to ten speeds with electronically controlled constant velocity and hybrid transmissions.

As a 70-year-old family business, LeGrand Brothers has kept up to speed with the latest tools and diagnostic equipment. With their decades of experience, they know if a transmission can be repaired instead of replaced, which saves customers time and money.

If youre looking for reliable and trustworthy transmission services, visit LeGrand Brothers Transmission, located at 4340 Route W in Cape Girardeau. Theyll get you cruising back down the road in no time.