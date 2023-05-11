Notre Dame identifies opportunities for growth with strategic plan

Notre Dame Regional High School officially kicked off its strategic planning process titled, Beyond the Building, in February 2022. During a nine-month period, hundreds of hours of interviews, conversations, meetings and discussions took place, engaging more than 1,000 Notre Dame community members.

The process was a unique opportunity to empower and better identify opportunities for growth at Notre Dame. The strategic plan explored important areas within the school, including Catholic identity, academics, advancement, enrollment, facilities, finance, governance and student life.

In October 2022, the school board approved a list of 35 objectives for the school to implement in the next five years, addressing each of the above-mentioned areas.

Notre Dame has begun implementing these objectives  starting with the addition of a staff position solely focused on enrollment management, an increase in dual credit and dual enrollment options through a continued partnership with Southeast Missouri State University, and the beginnings of establishing a Future Farmers of America (FFA) program.

More information on Notre Dames strategic plan can be found online at notredamehighschool.org/plan.