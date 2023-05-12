Roys Tire and Auto celebrates 20 years of auto services

Roys Tire and Auto in Jackson has served its clientele for 20 years in their same location. Through the years, their team has stuck to one tenant: Every car and every customer is important. They feel this is integral to their success, which is why they treat all customers like family.

Roys Tire is still a mom-and-pop shop, although theyve grown from one building to two. For the past 16 years, they received the Peoples Choice Award as no. 1 Auto Repair Shop in Cape Girardeau County. Theyve also received Best Tire and Best Oil Change awards in the last several years.

Honesty, integrity and fair pricing are the pillars of service that Roys Tire strives to align with every day. These pillars will remain unchanged as customers continue to trust Roy and his team at Roys Tire and Auto in Jackson. Call Roys Tire for trustworthy service at 573-204-TIRE (8473).