Tourism, construction and community
This is our annual Progress Edition of B Magazine where we highlight companies doing innovative work in the area and some of the big projects moving the region forward.
There have been several significant construction projects over the past year, ranging from municipal infrastructure to the Houck complex (a sports and academic space on the SEMO campus) to health care construction at SoutheastHEALTH.
Tourism continues to be a major driver of sales tax and hotel-motel tax receipts.. And more specifically, sports tourism is driving big business for this area. The Cape Girardeau SportsPlex is a crown jewel in the city, attracting many people every weekend and even during the middle of the week for various tournaments and practices.
While all these things are good, Id be remiss to not mention one of the more significant events in the area that on its surface doesnt seem like progress.
On April 5, an EF-2 tornado ripped through Bollinger County, Missouri, killing five people, destroying 12 homes and damaging 87 structures.
The storm didnt meet the threshold for federal aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) based on damage to public infrastructure. Many homes also did not have insurance. (On April 18, however, the U.S. Small Business Administration approved Gov. Parsons request for assistance, which will make low interest loans and other funds available for rebuilding efforts.) Its a challenging situation, to put it lightly.
So wheres the progress in this story?
In the days following the storm, many people from the region stepped up to lend a hand. The United Way, among other organizations, is raising funds to help the victims. And many volunteers, churches and businesses began to help with the cleanup efforts.
Jordan Carver, general manager of the Cape Girardeau EquipmentShare location, sent employees and large equipment to the town of Glen Allen, Missouri, where much of the damage took place.
Weve been pulling trees off houses and getting them cut up and hauled away, Carver told the Southeast Missourian. Then we have three woodchippers on-site that well be feeding limbs and turning them into mulch that can be hauled off or reused or recycled.
Ryan Rawson, owner of Rawson Excavating out of Murphysboro, Illinois, has also been helping in the cleanup efforts.
Glen Allen is just a dot on the map, but people came together and showed up to help, Rawson told the newspaper. Sometimes small towns get forgotten about in a lot of aspects, but that wasnt the case this time.
These were just two of the many businesses and organizations to volunteer their time and resources. Though the loss of life and property remains devastating, theres progress in seeing a community come together to rebuild and move forward.
We hope you enjoy the 2023 B Magazine Progress Edition, and thank you to all those who help make our region a great place to live.
Lucas Presson is the publisher of B Magazine.
Comments
-
Katrina Amos updates Cape chamber on airport plansKatrina Amos, manager of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport since January 2020, gave attendees of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's May 5 First Friday Coffee an extensive report on operations at the facility in northern Scott County. Included...
-
-
Tunes at Twilight lineup confirmedSpring and warm weather are finally here, meaning community members can enjoy Old Town Cape's Tunes at Twilight concert series once again. Friday, May 12, is the kickoff concert. The concert series will be held at the gazebo at Ivers Square next to...
-
Local musicians to join Jackson band for Thursday nightsThe sounds of live music from the Jackson Municipal band and local artists start June 1 and go until Aug. 10 for the band's Thursday night summer concert series. The concert series will be held at Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell located in Jackson...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission OKs spending more money on new jail5Cape Girardeau County Commission has OK'd a $940,332 change order for the new jail project in Jackson, after discussions among Penzel Construction, the Jackson-based general contractor, commissioners and Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson's office. A...
-
Brady Barke named to enhanced athletics role at SEMO4Brady Barke, Southeast Missouri State University's athletics director since 2016, has been named vice president for intercollegiate athletics, according to a Thursday, May 4, release from the school. "Southeast Athletics operates like any other...
-
-
Southeast Missouri man sentenced to prisonThe federal government has prosecuted and sentenced another Southeast Missouri person on machine gun weapons charges. U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. on Thursday, May 4, sentenced Lamad Cross, 24, of Kennett, Missouri, to five and...
-
Sikeston authorities investigate shootingSIKESTON, Mo. -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Thursday afternoon, May 4, in Sikeston. At about 2:15 p.m. Thursday, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to Malone and Southwest streets in reference to...
-
Saluting a fallen firefighter in JacksonFirefighters from the Cape Girardeau and Jackson fire departments gathered Thursday, May 4, at the Jackson Fire Rescue 9/11 Memorial, 525 S. Hope St., in Jackson, to dedicate a walkway brick in memory of late Cape Girardeau Fire Capt. Ivan LaGrand,...
-
Fallen law enforcement officers to be rememberedThere will be a memorial ceremony for fallen law enforcement officers at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Cape Bible Church, located at 2911 Kage Road in Cape Girardeau. The ceremony is being sponsored by Seniors and Lawmen Together (S.A.L.T.), and the...
-
Nurse pleads guilty to taking fentanyl3A registered nurse faces up to four years in prison and a hefty fine after pleading guilty to illegally obtaining and using fentanyl from the hospital at which she worked. A release from U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau said Lindsey Francis,...
-
Gibson Center adds mobile unit for mental health services2A converted recreational vehicle, tailored for mental health services, was delivered to the Gibson Center for Behavioral Change in Cape Girardeau last week. The mobile unit will be dispatched to rural Southeast Missourians who have little or no...
-
Locals look forward to King Charles III's coronationJeanette Lawson, associate director of development for KRCU Public Radio in Cape Girardeau, is a British subject who has lived in the U.S. since 1985. Lawson said she was planning to watch the formal crowning Saturday, May 6, of King Charles III on...
-
Cape Girardeau's Thorngate building to be redeveloped7A former factory building in Cape Girardeau is due for redevelopment by new ownership. Cape Girardeau-based Thorngate Holdings LLC plans to create two businesses in the 63,000-square-foot space at 1515 Independence St. in order to revitalize the...
-
Power of Women luncheon keynote speaker addresses quiet leadershipThe University Foundation hosted its 12th annual Power of Women Luncheon and Expo on Wednesday, May 3, to connect female students at Southeast Missouri State University with mentors and community resources. At the event presented by the...
-
Cape Girardeau teen dies after being shot in Illinois1A Cape Girardeau teenager has died after being shot in Illinois. A release from Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation says JaZaria Hempstead, 17, died Tuesday, May 2, from injuries sustained in a Sunday, April 30, shooting just...
-
Person detained in stabbing determined to have been acting in self defense4A person taken into custody Tuesday, May 2, in relation to a stabbing in Cape Girardeau will not face charges in the incident as authorities determined the person was acting in self-defense. A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department...
-
Jackson selects paving contractor, says no to tiny homesBlack Diamond Paving of Oak Ridge, a family owned and operated firm, was awarded a $342,337.98 contract for City of Jackson's annual asphalt pavement improvement program during the Board of Aldermen meeting Monday, May 1. The company, the lower of...
-
Revere Plastics to close location in Poplar BluffPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. The Daily American Republic has confirmed employees of Revere Plastics in Poplar Bluff were notified Wednesday, May 3, the plant will be closing. Officials with Revere said it will impact 85 jobs in Poplar Bluff. Additional...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/4/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, May 4, 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, May 1, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
-
-
-
Subject injured by self-inflicted gunshot wound at Trail of Tears8A subject suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Trail of Tears campground Tuesday morning, May 2. According to Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office, a deputy responded to the scene at 6 a.m. and found the subject on their hands and knees in the...
-
Cape Girardeau to host 2nd annual Juneteenth celebration9Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau will be hosting a communitywide Juneteenth celebration Saturday, June 17. The celebration will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau. Juneteenth has been celebrated for more than 150...
-
Southeast Missouri University Foundation to mark 40th anniversary1University Foundation will be holding an open house Thursday, May 4, to celebrate the organization's 40th anniversary. The open house for the organization affiliated with Southeast Missouri State University will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at Wehking...
-
-
-
Most read 5/2/23Broadway Theatre redevelopment moves forward32It was standing-room only Monday, May 1, in the Cape Girardeau City Council chambers as council members heard from the public before making a decision about what to do with the dilapidated, but historic, former Broadway Theatre. Council members...
-
Most read 5/2/23Trump accuser says many in her generation didn't report rapeNEW YORK -- A magazine columnist who says Donald Trump raped her in a department store's dressing room two decades before he became president acknowledged Monday that she never followed her own advice to readers that they report sexual attacks to...
-
Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation to buy old Cape Girardeau City Hall5The historic former Lorimier School, site of Cape Girardeau City Hall from 1978 to 2021, is under contract to be sold to Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation. Both parties to the pending transaction confirmed the deal Friday, April 28, for...
-
Vehicle dealership coming to Cape Girardeau5Autovada LLC plans to open a motor vehicle dealership at 622 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, and construction of a 2,500-square-foot building is underway. "It's a good spot, a good corner," Autovada co-owner Allen Rhodes said. "We have a...
-
Stooges Restaurant in Jackson for saleStooges Restaurant, a 2,159-square-foot restaurant on .62 acres at 507 W. Main St. in Jackson, is for sale with an asking price of $439,900. Included in the sale is the building, business and land. Rodney Barnes, who bought the eatery in 2018, is a...
-
Most read 4/29/23Marijuana and real estate - a Cape Girardeau discussion8Four words few people might have included in a sentence before Nov. 8, 2022 -- marijuana and real estate -- are today quite relevant for those who earn their livelihoods as Realtors. Missouri voters on that date legalized adult use marijuana in the...
-
Most read 4/28/23Notre Dame High senior records perfect ACT score5A Notre Dame Regional High School senior received a perfect score on her ACT. Evelyn Jones secured a 36 on the standardized test, in addition to being named valedictorian of the Class of 2023. Jones also has received a slew of scholarships and...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.