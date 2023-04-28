Semoball Awards winter finalists, keynote speaker announced

Editorial

The winter sports finalists, along with the keynote speaker, for this year's Semoball Awards were announced Thursday morning for this summer's big event.

Finalists for boys and girls basketball, boys and girls wrestling, and girls swimming were unveiled.

Boys basketball: Cam Williams, Cape Central; Jadis Jones, New Madrid County Central; Rico Coleman, Charleston; PJ Farmer, Charleston; Dontrez Williams, Sikeston; BJ Williamson, New Madrid County Central; Clayton Ernst, Jackson; Cole Nichols, Dexter; Luke Barnes, Cooter; and Isaiah Rodgers, Caruthersville.

Girls basketball: Katie Waller, Jackson; Tori Rubel, Notre Dame; Taylor Horton, Cape Central; Kaetlyn Danley, Holcomb; Landri Hammontree, Sikeston; Mallary Barks, Woodland; Brooklyn Kirby, East Carter; Kenzie Redus, Doniphan; Haley Webb, Oran; and Presley Holweg, Delta.

Boys' wrestling: Gavyn Colbert, New Madrid County Central; Ty Blakey, New Madrid County Central; Eric Harmon, Dexter; Lucas Robertson, Poplar Bluff; Logan Hite, Poplar Bluff; Ethan Jackson, Notre Dame; Gavin Hicks, Jackson; Landon Vassalli, Jackson; Tyler Beyatte, Jackson; and Griffin Horman, Jackson.

Girls wrestling: Niah Hopkins, Cape Central; Gracie Metzger, Jackson; Mallorie Metzger, Jackson; Emma Steimle, Notre Dame; Kayleigh Dazey, Poplar Bluff; Zoe Freeman, Poplar Bluff; Ellie Douglass, Sikeston; Jasmynne Green, Sikeston; Liliana Knoeppel, Sikeston; and Alayna Ray, Sikeston.

Girls swimming: Ava Walters, Jackson; Addison Ringwald, Cape Central; Sydney Ringwald, Cape Central; Marianne Dean, Cape Central; and Tommy-Anne Marriott, Cape Central.

This year's keynote speaker is Dan Meers, otherwise known as the KC Wolf mascot for the Kansas City Chiefs. Meers is one of the most celebrated mascots in sports. He also has an incredible story of faith and overcoming adversity.

In 2013, Meers survived a stunt gone wrong at Arrowhead Stadium. He will share the story and how his perspective on life was forever changed.

In addition to his work as a mascot and speaking, Meers is the author of two book, "Wolves Can't Fly" and "Mascot on Mission".

Tickets for the 10th annual Semoball Awards, presented by SoutheastHEALTH, can be purchased online at semoball.com/awards. The event will be held July 14 at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau.

Along with presenting sponsor SoutheastHEALTH, the Semoball Awards are supported by The Bank of Missouri (Official Bank Sponsor), SEMO ESPN Radio, the St. Louis Cardinals, rustmedia and your local newspaper.

This is one of the big events of the year in Southeast Missouri. Along with celebrating the best in high school sports, the keynote speaker will share an inspirational message that is sure to connect with people of all ages. We look forward to hearing Dan Meers this summer at the Semoball Awards.