Prayer 4-28-23
Lord Jesus, we place our hope and trust in you, our Savior. Amen.
SEMO Food Bank increases senior food boxes, citing needMore older Southeast Missourians today are receiving "senior food boxes" from Southeast Missouri Food Bank, according to Heather Collier, manager of donor relations and communications manager. So far this year, the Sikeston, Missouri-headquartered...
2023 Cape Riverfront Market to open soonThe 2023 Cape Riverfront Market will open Saturday, May 6, at 35 S. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. The market will take place each Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to noon through October 28. In a news release, Tori Holmes, Cape Riverfront...
Two Saturday fundraisers to send proceeds to local animal shelterA pair of fundraisers Saturday, May 6, in Southeast Missouri will benefit Southeast Missouri Pets. Mystic Market of SEMO in Cape Girardeau and Ales for Tales in Altenburg, Missouri, will both send proceeds to the no-kill, local shelter. Southeast...
Cape Girardeau police report shots-fired call1A few houses and vehicles were reportedly struck by gunfire Tuesday night, April 25, in Cape Girardeau. Robert Newton, public information officer for Cape Girardeau Police Department, said around 10 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of...
Notre Dame High senior records perfect ACT score2A Notre Dame Regional High School senior received a perfect score on her ACT. Evelyn Jones secured a 36 on the standardized test, in addition to being named valedictorian of the Class of 2023. Jones also has received a slew of scholarships and...
SEMO to 'Celebrate the Arts' on FridayA smÃ¶rgÃ¥sbord of the arts will be presented Friday, May 5, at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau. There will be a showcase of music, theater and dance pieces at 7:30 p.m. in Bedell Performance Hall, as well as...
Morehouse woman found guilty of murdering her grandmotherNEW MADRID, Mo. -- A Morehouse, Missouri, woman was found guilty of first-degree murder for the death of her grandmother. Ashley M. Riggins, 37, was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, abandonment of a...
Reopening of Thebes Courthouse planned for May 27The Thebes (Illinois) Courthouse will reopen for tours Saturday, May 27, and Thebes Historical Society is planning a weekend of events. Tours will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Thebes Historical Society will host an event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m....
Light installation to impact US 61, Highway 72 in Cape CountyU.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau County will have a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews work on the shoulder to install roadside lighting. The affected section of highway is from Old Orchard Road to Wanda Lee Street near Jackson, according to a...
Two charged with murder after Sikeston park shooting16SIKESTON, Mo. Two men are in custody, facing charges for their alleged involvement in a shooting that killed one man and seriously injured a woman Tuesday, April 25, at a Sikeston park. Tanner Watkins, 20, of Sikeston and Kaleb Michael Ramsey, 18,...
Contour to service Veterans Airport near Marion, Illinois10Contour Airlines will be the jet service of another regional community starting Tuesday, Aug. 1. The City of Carbondale, Illinois, announced, through a collaborative effort with the City of Marion, Illinois, and Veterans Airport of Southern...
Jason Smith: 'Balance' needed when addressing environmental, economic concerns12Southeast Missouri Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Smith said a "realistic, reasonable approach" to protecting the environment is needed, during remarks following a Monday, April 24, stop in Cape Girardeau. His comments came following the latest...
Event to showcase commercial properties in downtown Cape GirardeauResidents will get the chance to tour a slew of commercial properties Thursday, April 27, in downtown Cape Girardeau as part of an event hosted by Old Town Cape. The Downtown Commercial Property Open House will give those interested an opportunity...
SEMO theater goes on a '50s 'Picnic'Olivia Wheeler, a senior at Southeast Missouri State University, will make her directorial debut with the play "Picnic" on Thursday, April 27, in Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The three-act play by William Inge, who...
HIV, syphilis cases up in Cape Girardeau CountyThe monthly communicable disease report, delivered Tuesday, April 25, to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees, revealed March data for sexually transmitted diseases and HIV. Six HIV cases were reported last month in the...
Cape Girardeau Board of Education to refinance 2015 bondThe Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education approved a resolution to refinance a 2015 bond that will bring a projected savings of $406,350. During a regular meeting Monday, April 24, superintendent Neil Glass advised the board the bond is...
SB I-55 in Cape County reduced for shoulder work; Highway 77 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs; Route Z in Scott County closed for bridge maintenanceSouthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County, from mile marker 105.2 to mile marker 104.8 near Jackson, will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform shoulder work. According to a MoDOT news release, the...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/27/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, April 24, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
Jackson in Bloom ready for SaturdayJackson in Bloom, Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's annual celebration of all things spring, will be held -- weather permitting -- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in Jackson. Due to remodeling work underway at the 1908-era Cape...
Most read 4/26/23Jackson school officials must regroup after proposal failure12Jackson Schools superintendent Scott Smith is seeking clarity. The district's April 4 dual tax proposition failed. The first proposal, Proposition I, which would have infused millions of dollars into the operations budget primarily for raising...
Most read 4/25/23Centenary United Methodist Church to separate into two congregations9A Cape Girardeau church will be divided into two congregations following a landslide vote in favor of the split. Centenary United Methodist Church members voted Sunday, April 23, 81% in favor of adopting a memorandum of understanding that would...
Most read 4/25/23Cape Girardeau man charged with multiple felonies for alleged assault with firearm3A Cape Girardeau man has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly assaulting a woman with a firearm. According to a news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to a reported harassment incident early Sunday...
Most read 4/22/23Cape teen charged with murder in road rage incident7A Cape Girardeau teenager has been charged by the Jackson County (Missouri) Prosecuting Attorney's Office with second-degree murder for allegedly killing a man in a road rage shooting Wednesday, April 19. Charles Smith Jr., 18, was arrested after a...
House donated to Air Force veteran in Scott City11Air Force veteran Justin Barkley followed his daughter, Iva, who was shouting with joy, as she ran from room to room through their new home in Scott City. On Thursday, April 20, Barkley was handed the keys to the house by representatives of Bank of...
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged fentanyl possessionA Cape Girardeau man was arrested for alleged drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance Wednesday morning, April 19. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's deputies, Drug Enforcement Agency agents and...