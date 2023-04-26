NOVUS Health Opens Satellite Clinic in Cape Girardeau

On May 15, St. Louis based NOVUS Health will open its satellite clinic in Cape Girardeau located at 24 North Sprigg Street, Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701. Through a collaboration with Cape Medical Family Clinic and BioReference Lab; NOVUS Health will offer HIV Specialty Care, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) care, behavioral health counseling, psychiatric assessments, assistance with Medicaid and ACA enrollment and in partnership with BioReference on site and in home lab services. Services are available covering the entire southeast region and will include telehealth, pharmacy home delivery, and in-home care options.

Dale Wrigley, Chief Executive Officer for NOVUS Health, had this to say about the clinic opening, NOVUS Health is committed to providing access to healthcare and supportive services in communities with the greatest need, bringing healthcare options that eliminate barriers such as transportation, insurance and health care affordability are key to engaging our communities and increasing positive health outcomes for all. We look forward to being a health partner in Cape Girardeau and in all of Southeast Missouri.

Hours of operation will be 8AM  5PM M-F.

Contact Georgia Rodgers, Community Health Worker, at 314.897.1326 or at Georgiar@novushealthstl.org for more information about our Southeast Missouri services. To make an appointment, call 573-381-3066.

About NOVUS Health:

Our mission at NOVUS Health is to improve the quality of life and advocate for the health and wellbeing of all individuals in our community through the delivery of primary, holistic, and preventative care coupled with supportive services.

The vision of NOVUS Health is to become a trusted patient-centered medical home model, providing equitable access to primary care and linking individuals to the specialty care and preventative services that are customized to their needs. The NOVUS team engages and collaborates with individuals to meet their overall health goals while working to provide tools and resources that ensure ongoing retention in and adherence to all points of care, prevention, and treatment.

NOVUS Health staff has a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion. With a focus on providing trauma informed, holistic health we expect all staff to meet patients, community partners, and co-workers with respect and dignity. We challenge each other to acknowledge biases that exist in healthcare including race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, and/or personal beliefs. We look for ways to eliminate these biases at all points of services and care. As a team, NOVUS is working to break down barriers, build access, and create healthier communities.

Healthier living starts with US!

About BioReference:

For more than four decades, BioReference has built a legacy based on scientific excellence, innovation, and world-class service in laboratory testing solutions. Amidst a tidal wave of change in healthcare in recent years, BioReference has evolved, adding significant services and solutions aimed at addressing the needs of todays customers. Laboratory testing remains the cornerstone to the services we provide. As we challenge the limits of specialty diagnostics, we are making strategic investments to continue drive innovation and cultivate a unique customer experience, as well as expanding our reach to match the dynamic needs of an ever-changing healthcare system.

BioReference offers scientific expertise and laboratory innovation in oncology, urology, and womens health. Our organization provides credible and tailored solutions for a wide spectrum of customers and patients, including medical practices small and large, hospitals and health systems, correctional institutions, government agencies, educational systems, sport leagues, travel and leisure industries, and retail markets. In addition to an extensive test menu with 99% of tests performed in-house, BioReferences differentiated offerings include large-scale health screening programs, on-demand mobile phlebotomy, and transformative business solutions that optimize laboratory testing and management.

BioReference is part of OPKO Health, Inc., a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets. Headquartered in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, BioReference operates 10 laboratory facilities around the country, is in-network with the largest health plans in the United States, and serves over 19 million patients annually.

For more information about NOVUS Health, contact Dale Wrigley, Chief Executive Officer, at dale@novushealthstl.org, visit novushealthstl.org, or follow and like us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn: @novushealthstl.