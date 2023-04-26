NOVUS Health Opens Satellite Clinic in Cape Girardeau
On May 15, St. Louis based NOVUS Health will open its satellite clinic in Cape Girardeau located at 24 North Sprigg Street, Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701. Through a collaboration with Cape Medical Family Clinic and BioReference Lab; NOVUS Health will offer HIV Specialty Care, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) care, behavioral health counseling, psychiatric assessments, assistance with Medicaid and ACA enrollment and in partnership with BioReference on site and in home lab services. Services are available covering the entire southeast region and will include telehealth, pharmacy home delivery, and in-home care options.
Dale Wrigley, Chief Executive Officer for NOVUS Health, had this to say about the clinic opening, NOVUS Health is committed to providing access to healthcare and supportive services in communities with the greatest need, bringing healthcare options that eliminate barriers such as transportation, insurance and health care affordability are key to engaging our communities and increasing positive health outcomes for all. We look forward to being a health partner in Cape Girardeau and in all of Southeast Missouri.
Hours of operation will be 8AM 5PM M-F.
Contact Georgia Rodgers, Community Health Worker, at 314.897.1326 or at Georgiar@novushealthstl.org for more information about our Southeast Missouri services. To make an appointment, call 573-381-3066.
About NOVUS Health:
Our mission at NOVUS Health is to improve the quality of life and advocate for the health and wellbeing of all individuals in our community through the delivery of primary, holistic, and preventative care coupled with supportive services.
The vision of NOVUS Health is to become a trusted patient-centered medical home model, providing equitable access to primary care and linking individuals to the specialty care and preventative services that are customized to their needs. The NOVUS team engages and collaborates with individuals to meet their overall health goals while working to provide tools and resources that ensure ongoing retention in and adherence to all points of care, prevention, and treatment.
NOVUS Health staff has a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion. With a focus on providing trauma informed, holistic health we expect all staff to meet patients, community partners, and co-workers with respect and dignity. We challenge each other to acknowledge biases that exist in healthcare including race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, and/or personal beliefs. We look for ways to eliminate these biases at all points of services and care. As a team, NOVUS is working to break down barriers, build access, and create healthier communities.
Healthier living starts with US!
About BioReference:
For more than four decades, BioReference has built a legacy based on scientific excellence, innovation, and world-class service in laboratory testing solutions. Amidst a tidal wave of change in healthcare in recent years, BioReference has evolved, adding significant services and solutions aimed at addressing the needs of todays customers. Laboratory testing remains the cornerstone to the services we provide. As we challenge the limits of specialty diagnostics, we are making strategic investments to continue drive innovation and cultivate a unique customer experience, as well as expanding our reach to match the dynamic needs of an ever-changing healthcare system.
BioReference offers scientific expertise and laboratory innovation in oncology, urology, and womens health. Our organization provides credible and tailored solutions for a wide spectrum of customers and patients, including medical practices small and large, hospitals and health systems, correctional institutions, government agencies, educational systems, sport leagues, travel and leisure industries, and retail markets. In addition to an extensive test menu with 99% of tests performed in-house, BioReferences differentiated offerings include large-scale health screening programs, on-demand mobile phlebotomy, and transformative business solutions that optimize laboratory testing and management.
BioReference is part of OPKO Health, Inc., a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets. Headquartered in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, BioReference operates 10 laboratory facilities around the country, is in-network with the largest health plans in the United States, and serves over 19 million patients annually.
For more information about NOVUS Health, contact Dale Wrigley, Chief Executive Officer, at dale@novushealthstl.org, visit novushealthstl.org, or follow and like us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn: @novushealthstl.
Comments
-
Two charged with murder after Sikeston park shooting7SIKESTON, Mo. Two men are in custody, facing charges for their alleged involvement in a shooting that killed one man and seriously injured a woman Tuesday, April 25, at a Sikeston park. Tanner Watkins, 20, of Sikeston and Kaleb Michael Ramsey, 18,...
-
Contour to service Veterans Airport near Marion, Illinois4Contour Airlines will be the jet service of another regional community starting Tuesday, Aug. 1. The City of Carbondale, Illinois, announced, through a collaborative effort with the City of Marion, Illinois, and Veterans Airport of Southern...
-
Jason Smith: 'Balance' needed when addressing environmental, economic concerns3Southeast Missouri Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Smith said a "realistic, reasonable approach" to protecting the environment is needed, during remarks following a Monday, April 24, stop in Cape Girardeau. His comments came following the latest...
-
Event to showcase commercial properties in downtown Cape GirardeauResidents will get the chance to tour a slew of commercial properties Thursday, April 27, in downtown Cape Girardeau as part of an event hosted by Old Town Cape. The Downtown Commercial Property Open House will give those interested an opportunity...
-
SEMO theater goes on a '50s 'Picnic'Olivia Wheeler, a senior at Southeast Missouri State University, will make her directorial debut with the play "Picnic" on Thursday, April 27, in Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The three-act play by William Inge, who...
-
HIV, syphilis cases up in Cape Girardeau CountyThe monthly communicable disease report, delivered Tuesday, April 25, to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees, revealed March data for sexually transmitted diseases and HIV. Six HIV cases were reported last month in the...
-
Cape Girardeau Board of Education to refinance 2015 bondThe Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education approved a resolution to refinance a 2015 bond that will bring a projected savings of $406,350. During a regular meeting Monday, April 24, superintendent Neil Glass advised the board the bond is...
-
-
-
SB I-55 in Cape County reduced for shoulder work; Highway 77 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs; Route Z in Scott County closed for bridge maintenanceSouthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County, from mile marker 105.2 to mile marker 104.8 near Jackson, will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform shoulder work. According to a MoDOT news release, the...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/27/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, April 24, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
-
-
-
Jackson in Bloom ready for SaturdayJackson in Bloom, Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's annual celebration of all things spring, will be held -- weather permitting -- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in Jackson. Due to remodeling work underway at the 1908-era Cape...
-
Jackson school officials must regroup after proposal failure11Jackson Schools superintendent Scott Smith is seeking clarity. The district's April 4 dual tax proposition failed. The first proposal, Proposition I, which would have infused millions of dollars into the operations budget primarily for raising...
-
SEMO concert and clinic to offer different 'perspectives'2The Southeast Missouri State University Wind Symphony and Concert Band will perform a show called "Perspectives" that explores different ways of seeing life, history and our world. The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, in...
-
Church building nominated for National Register of Historic PlacesFirst Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, also known as Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, has been nominated to be added to the National Register of Historic Places, and the application has been submitted to the National Park Service for...
-
Cape River Heritage Museum to reopenCape River Heritage Museum will reopen this week for its annual season. The local history museum located in an old fire station in downtown Cape Girardeau will be open starting Thursday, April 27. The museum, open noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through...
-
30th annual Mayfest Car and Truck Show plannedHIWAY RODDERS Car Club will be holding its 30th annual Mayfest Car and Truck Show on Saturday, May 13. The car and truck show will be held at the Knights of Columbus parking lot, 31 Church St., in Perryville, Missouri. Throughout the day, there will...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County OKs buying new data storage system3At the request of the county's internet technology director, Cape Girardeau County commissioners voted unanimously Monday, April 24, to buy a hybrid storage device to house the county's data. Commissioners Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst...
-
Centenary United Methodist Church to separate into two congregations9A Cape Girardeau church will be divided into two congregations following a landslide vote in favor of the split. Centenary United Methodist Church members voted Sunday, April 23, 81% in favor of adopting a memorandum of understanding that would...
-
Power of Women expo set for next week at SEMO1The Power of Women expo and luncheon Wednesday, May 3, will encourage women in the region to support Southeast Missouri State University through service and philanthropy. The event will start at 10 a.m., with the luncheon at 11:45 a.m., at the Show...
-
-
SEMO students to present scenes from famous operas after workshopA sampling of opera scenes will be performed Sunday, April 30, at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau. Students from SEMO's spring semester Opera Workshop will perform 11 pieces from works including Mozart's...
-
Cape Girardeau man charged with multiple felonies for alleged assault with firearm3A Cape Girardeau man has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly assaulting a woman with a firearm. According to a news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to a reported harassment incident early Sunday...
-
Photo Gallery 4/23/23Delta HS Prom 2023
-
Most read 4/22/23Cape teen charged with murder in road rage incident7A Cape Girardeau teenager has been charged by the Jackson County (Missouri) Prosecuting Attorney's Office with second-degree murder for allegedly killing a man in a road rage shooting Wednesday, April 19. Charles Smith Jr., 18, was arrested after a...
-
-
House donated to Air Force veteran in Scott City11Air Force veteran Justin Barkley followed his daughter, Iva, who was shouting with joy, as she ran from room to room through their new home in Scott City. On Thursday, April 20, Barkley was handed the keys to the house by representatives of Bank of...
-
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged fentanyl possessionA Cape Girardeau man was arrested for alleged drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance Wednesday morning, April 19. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's deputies, Drug Enforcement Agency agents and...
-
Most read 4/20/23Caruthersville barge, casino riverboat moved nearby to SEMO PortLarry "Cowboy" Proemsey has taken possession of the former Century Casino riverboat in Caruthersville, Missouri, along with the boat's landing barge and two pedestrian bridges, and all are now for sale in Cape Girardeau. Proemsey, owner/operator of...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.