The SEMO Engineering and Technology Department will be offering a Part 107/Remote Pilot certification workshop that will prepare participants to take the FAA Remote Pilot Exam. The workshop is open to the public, university staff, faculty and students. The fee is $60 and involves four days of instruction (3 hours per session). The workshop will take place Monday-Thursday, May 1st-4th from 4pm to 7pm each day at Seabaugh Polytechnic Building on the SEMO Campus.

The FAA Remote Pilot Certification exam itself is offered at the Career and Technology Center Testing Center and must be scheduled and paid for separately. The fee to take the FAA exam is $175. Instructions and details about the exam will be covered in the workshop.

Remote Pilot Certification is required for any drone pilots who fly their drones for commercial purposes. Commercial use of drones includes: Roof surveys, video production, real estate photos, agriculture, education, journalism, wildlife management, public safety, educational research and more. Certification ensures that drone pilots are knowledgeable and aware of the rules and regulations governing safe drone use.

To register for the workshop, or ask any questions, please contact Andrew Chronister at achronister@semo.edu or call 573-986-7451.