FAA Drone Safety Day

Saturday, April 29 is the Federal Aviation Administration's "Drone Safety Day.

Drone Safety Day is designed to promote safe drone and RC aircraft operation, certification, responsibility and awareness.

For Drone Safety Day, the Southeast Missouri State University Unmanned Aircraft Systems (Drone) program is partnering with the Southeast Missouri Modelers Association (SEMMA), the remote control (RC) hobby organization in this region. The result is Drone Safety Day at Galaxy RC Park on Saturday, April 29th from 10:00am to noon.

The event will be held at Galaxy Park, which is the RC airfield located at 440 Gizmo Lane, just off of highway 177 North of Cape.

The event will include:

SEMO Drone program information

Racing drone demonstration

Remote sensing drone demonstration

RC aircraft demonstrations

Hands-on "fly-a-drone" opportunity

Hands-on "fly-an-RC-airplane" opportunities

Information about the Civil Air Patrol drone program for Search and Rescue

Information about safe drone operation, licensing and certification

And much more.

This is the first year that we are promoting Drone Safety Day, so we are starting small, but the event should be lots of fun.

For more information about Drone Safety Day, contact Andrew Chronister at achronister@semo.edu or call 573-986-7451.