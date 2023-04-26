News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 4-26-23
O Lord Jesus, give us wisdom as we face the issues of the day. Amen.
Jackson in Bloom ready for SaturdayJackson in Bloom, Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's annual celebration of all things spring, will be held -- weather permitting -- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in Jackson. Due to remodeling work underway at the 1908-era Cape...
Exonerated men push for reform2Josh Kezer spent 17 years in prison for a murder he did not commit, thanks in large part to jailhouse informants who lied under oath about a "confession" in the murder of Mischelle Lawless in Benton, Missouri. David Robinson spent 18 years in prison...
Jackson school officials must regroup after proposal failure8Jackson Schools superintendent Scott Smith is seeking clarity. The district's April 4 dual tax proposition failed. The first proposal, Proposition I, which would have infused millions of dollars into the operations budget primarily for raising...
SEMO concert and clinic to offer different 'perspectives'The Southeast Missouri State University Wind Symphony and Concert Band will perform a show called "Perspectives" that explores different ways of seeing life, history and our world. The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, in...
Church building nominated for National Register of Historic PlacesFirst Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, also known as Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, has been nominated to be added to the National Register of Historic Places, and the application has been submitted to the National Park Service for...
Cape River Heritage Museum to reopenCape River Heritage Museum will reopen this week for its annual season. The local history museum located in an old fire station in downtown Cape Girardeau will be open starting Thursday, April 27. The museum, open noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through...
30th annual Mayfest Car and Truck Show plannedHIWAY RODDERS Car Club will be holding its 30th annual Mayfest Car and Truck Show on Saturday, May 13. The car and truck show will be held at the Knights of Columbus parking lot, 31 Church St., in Perryville, Missouri. Throughout the day, there will...
Cape Girardeau County OKs buying new data storage system3At the request of the county's internet technology director, Cape Girardeau County commissioners voted unanimously Monday, April 24, to buy a hybrid storage device to house the county's data. Commissioners Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst...
Centenary United Methodist Church to separate into two congregations7A Cape Girardeau church will be divided into two congregations following a landslide vote in favor of the split. Centenary United Methodist Church members voted Sunday, April 23, 81% in favor of adopting a memorandum of understanding that would...
Power of Women expo set for next week at SEMO1The Power of Women expo and luncheon Wednesday, May 3, will encourage women in the region to support Southeast Missouri State University through service and philanthropy. The event will start at 10 a.m., with the luncheon at 11:45 a.m., at the Show...
SEMO students to present scenes from famous operas after workshopA sampling of opera scenes will be performed Sunday, April 30, at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau. Students from SEMO's spring semester Opera Workshop will perform 11 pieces from works including Mozart's...
Cape Girardeau man charged with multiple felonies for alleged assault with firearm3A Cape Girardeau man has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly assaulting a woman with a firearm. According to a news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to a reported harassment incident early Sunday...
Rep. Jason Smith: Republicans, Democrats need to negotiate on debt ceiling17U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, chairman of the influential House Ways and Means Committee and a lawmaker who has represented 28 Southern Missouri counties since 2013, said both parties must get to the negotiating table to head off a federal debt limit...
Cape Girardeau librarian set to retire in May after 22 years2After more than two decades of shaping young minds by providing books, storytimes and showing her love through different reading programs, Sharon Anderson will retire from Cape Girardeau Public Library in May. Anderson has worked as the Youth...
Carter County staff moves next week to new courthouse1VAN BUREN, Mo. Officials who once occupied the historic Carter County Courthouse a cobbled-rock building dating back to 1871 have been displaced since the historic flooding of the Current River in April 2017. Next week, they will leave the...
Photo Gallery 4/23/23Delta HS Prom 2023
Three Cape police officers honored for man's rescue5Three Cape Girardeau police officers were honored at an awards ceremony Thursday, April 20, for lifesaving efforts to the trio undertook during a rescue a few months ago. Cpl. Will Rogers, Brian McCain and Joel Koesterer were recognized by the...
Popular YouTuber Blippi to perform at Show Me Center7Blippi will be coming to the Show Me Center Wednesday, April 26, from 6 p.m. until midnight. "Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour" will allow guests to dance, sing and learn with Blippi and his special guest, Meekah. Together they will discover what...
Volunteers 'Get on the Bus' to help area not-for-profitsSeveral volunteer-minded individuals boarded a Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority bus Thursday, April 20, for a tour around Cape Girardeau to visit organizations seeking helping hands. This was one of three "Get on the Bus" tours, sponsored by...
Cape teen charged with murder in road rage incident7A Cape Girardeau teenager has been charged by the Jackson County (Missouri) Prosecuting Attorney's Office with second-degree murder for allegedly killing a man in a road rage shooting Wednesday, April 19. Charles Smith Jr., 18, was arrested after a...
Muddy River Marathon returns next weekendThe 2023 Muddy River Marathon will return Saturday, April 29, on a course that winds through the streets of Cape Girardeau. In a news release, Brandon Hahs, race co-director, said he estimates approximately 500 runners will participate this year....
Roadway fatalities trending downward statewideTraffic deaths this year on roads in the 25-county Southeast District of the state Department of Transportation have totaled 30 as of April 21. A year ago, 30 people had perished on state roads by March 26. Seven Southeast counties have seen three...
House donated to Air Force veteran in Scott City11Air Force veteran Justin Barkley followed his daughter, Iva, who was shouting with joy, as she ran from room to room through their new home in Scott City. On Thursday, April 20, Barkley was handed the keys to the house by representatives of Bank of...
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged fentanyl possessionA Cape Girardeau man was arrested for alleged drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance Wednesday morning, April 19. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's deputies, Drug Enforcement Agency agents and...
Frank Nickell donates personal history archive to Kellerman Foundation2The archives of retired historian Frank Nickell have been turned over to Cape Girardeau's Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation. Nickell taught at Southeast Missouri State University from 1969 until his 2013 retirement. "I have 22...
Caruthersville barge, casino riverboat moved nearby to SEMO PortLarry "Cowboy" Proemsey has taken possession of the former Century Casino riverboat in Caruthersville, Missouri, along with the boat's landing barge and two pedestrian bridges, and all are now for sale in Cape Girardeau. Proemsey, owner/operator of...
Most read 4/19/23South Side Farms final development plan approved by Cape Girardeau City Council1Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to approve the first reading of the final development plan of Phase 1 for South Side Farms at their meeting Monday, April 17. The plan will be voted on again as part of the consent agenda at the...