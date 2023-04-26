Two organizations helping students with prom formal wear
It's prom season for local high schools. It's a fun experience for local students, but it's also an expensive one.
We know prom dresses and tuxedos can challenge the budget for many families. Thankfully there are a couple organizations in the area doing what they can to help those in need with free formal dresses and tuxedos for their special events.
SEMO Prom Mothers of Cape Presbyterian Churches, a chapter of the national not-for-profit Becca's Closet, is helping young ladies with finding the perfect dresses. The local chapter formed in 2017 and has assisted more than 1,000 girls along the way.
The young women can keep the dress after the event, but those with formal dresses they no longer need are welcome to donate them to the cause.
"We're not like a regular thrift store. It's more upscale because we make sure the dresses are not damaged. And we make sure that they're clean," Brenda Randolph, a local volunteer, told the Southeast Missourian recently.
The organization also has strapless bras, heels and jewelry available. Those interested can make an appointment via the group's Facebook page.
In Sikeston, Missouri there's a new effort up and running called Hope 180. This is a ministry through Spread Hope Now.
John McHaffie, pastor of Sikeston First Assembly of God and member of the Spread Hope Now board, said they received a call from a minister in St. Louis wanting to donate 200 tuxedos. They agreed to put them to use. But McHaffie said prior to the donation he had been doing something similar with suits and dress clothes at this church for several years.
You can learn more about Hope 180 and Spread Hope Now on their Facebook page and spreadhopenow.org.
We applaud both of the organizations for the work they are doing.
Additionally, we'd like to encourage all those going to prom this year to make good decisions. Don't let poor choices wreck an otherwise joyous occasion. And thank you to all those who chaperone these events. Be safe and stay sober.
