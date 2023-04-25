First Holy Communion at Guardian Angel

Nine second grade students took the next step in their faith development on Sunday, April 23. They received their 1st Holy Communion at Guardian Angel Church in Oran with the Rev. Joseph Kelly.

Five boys in suits and four girls dressed in beautiful white dresses made their entrance down the center aisle of Guardian Angel Church with Rev. Kelly and 2 altar boys.

It was a beautiful Mass with a touching homily for this special day. The 9 had been preparing for this sacrament since August. Mrs. Teal Mangels instructed the 3 Guardian Angel students during religion class and Mrs. Pat Moore taught the remaining 6 during PSR class.

After Mass, the 9 were enrolled in the brown scapular confraternity during a simple and special ceremony by Rev. Kelly. He blessed the brown scapulars and placed one around the neck of each first communicant. The brown scapular is a sacramental in the Roman Catholic Church. It is a sign that helps us to live a holy life and to increase our devotion. Mary's promise to those who devoutly wear the brown scapular is that she will descend on the Saturday after their death, and if she finds you in purgatory, she will free you and lead you to life everlasting.

The first communicants were Tucker Hahn, Owen Morrison and Laynie Priggel from Guardian Angel School and Ella Asmus, Liam & Skylar Cox, Gunner Mason, Loralie Roberts and Shevy Whitworth from PSR class.

Congratulations and blessings to these children of God!