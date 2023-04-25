1848 Thebes Courthouse News

The 1848 Thebes Courthouse will reopen for tours on Memorial Day weekend. We will open from 11 AM to 2 PM on Saturday, May 27th for tours.

The Thebes Historical Society plans to host an event on Sunday, May 28th from 10 AM to 3 PM. Smoky Hill BBQ will serve food on site and the historical society will have sodas, bottled water and snacks available. A community worship service will begin at 10 AM inside the courthouse with the Olive Branch Methodist Church leading worship. Pastor Brent Gordon will deliver the message.

Also on Sunday there will be a book signing for a new book entitled, "Thebes, Illinois: Echoes of the Past" which focuses upon the years 1900-1935. Authors Tess Hazel-Ford and Archie G. Ford will be present for a book signing from noon to 2 PM, with a limited number of copies available for purchase. The book is also available on the Barnes and Noble website.

The quilt raffle is especially exciting this year as we will raffle off a queen-size patriotic quilt with embroidered patterns of the 1848 Thebes Courthouse. Jo Ann Sissom of Olive Branch donated and embroidered the blocks and Debbie Carlton of Cape Girardeau does the quilting. Tickets are $2 each or 6 for $10 and will be sold all weekend. You need not be present to win but the winner is responsible for picking up the quilt or paying for shipping, The winner will be drawn at 2 PM on Sunday, May 28th.

This event is our primary fundraiser for the year. The Thebes Historical Society is a small group of unpaid volunteers and we depend upon the generous support of the public to accomplish our mission. We welcome new members who are interested in joining us as we preserve and maintain this historical gem.

For more information or to contact us, visit our website: www.thebescourthouse.com or our Facebook page: Thebes Historical Courthouse.