Rhodes Convenience Stores Partners with Cape VA Healthcare Center

to Assist Veterans with Transportation Expenses

Approximately one out of every nine veterans enrolled at the Cape Girardeau Veterans Healthcare Center qualify for assistance with transportation expenses.

Cape Girardeau, MO, April 26, 2023  Rhodes Convenience Stores, founded in 1956 by U.S. Army veteran Gene Rhodes, has partnered with the Department of Veteran Affairs Cape Girardeau Healthcare Center to assist veterans in need with transportation expenses related to their healthcare visits. Veterans using public transportation will have their rides to appointments paid for. Those using personal transportation will receive a Rhodes Convenience Store fuel gift card.

Additional support will be provided to veterans through meal vouchers. Every veteran receiving transportation assistance will also be given a voucher. The meal vouchers can be redeemed at any Rhodes Convenience Store for a fresh meal valued up to $10.

Support for 2023 will be at least $2,500 with annual increases planned for future years to cover additional qualifying veterans and inflation.

I had the privilege of serving and getting to know Mr. Rhodes while I managed a Rhodes Convenience Store in Cape Girardeau. He was a strong leader and respectful person like many veterans often are. I believe Mr. Rhodes would be proud that his company is accepting the responsibility to care for local veterans, said Director of Operations Sarah Shelton.

Approximately five thousand veterans are currently enrolled with the Cape Girardeau Healthcare Center, and six hundred of them qualify for financial assistance for their transportation expenses. The average transportation cost for each healthcare visit is fifteen dollars, and veterans may visit the center as little as twice a year or up to three times a week depending on their individual needs. An additional three thousand local veterans are eligible to enroll indicating a significant potential to grow the Rhodes-Cape Girardeau Healthcare Center partnership.

Rhodes Convenience Stores was established in 1956 and employs more than 600 individuals throughout its 30 Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois locations. As the areas largest convenience store network, Rhodes provides a vast selection of quality products, excellent customer service and convenient locations, many of which include drive-thru service, full-scale restaurant menus and 24-hour service. In 2022, Rhodes introduced its proprietary app allowing guests to order ahead, save on fuel and three options to pick up their orders. The apps roll out further illustrates its continued commitment to delivering convenience to its guests.

