Biking 4 Vocations

Fern and Geoffrey Greenwell are biking across the United States for Awareness for Catholic Vocations to the Priesthood and Religious Life.

They will stop in Cape Girardeau May 7 and 8th. They will be at St. Mary Cathedral (Sprigg & William Streets) for Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament inside church on Sunday, May 7th and join with Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocesan Bishop, Edward Rice in praying the Holy Rosary at the Meet Me at the Grotto event with Bishop Rice at the Marian grotto at St. Mary Cathedral at 6:30 PM Sunday, May 7th.

You can keep up with their journey at their website and read their blogs as they journey across the United States from Florida to Washington.

https://bike4vocations.org