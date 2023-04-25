*Menu
Biking 4 Vocations

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com.
User-submitted story by Lisa Simmons
Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Fern and Geoffrey Greenwell are biking across the United States for Awareness for Catholic Vocations to the Priesthood and Religious Life.

They will stop in Cape Girardeau May 7 and 8th. They will be at St. Mary Cathedral (Sprigg & William Streets) for Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament inside church on Sunday, May 7th and join with Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocesan Bishop, Edward Rice in praying the Holy Rosary at the Meet Me at the Grotto event with Bishop Rice at the Marian grotto at St. Mary Cathedral at 6:30 PM Sunday, May 7th.

You can keep up with their journey at their website and read their blogs as they journey across the United States from Florida to Washington.

https://bike4vocations.org

