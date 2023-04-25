Shared parenting best for kids

Letter to the Editor

In 2020, Gov. Mike Parson signed a proclamation making April 26 Shared Parenting Day.

The significance of this day is enormous. April 26, 2018, was the day that Kentucky signed into law the first shared parenting law. This law allows and encourages both parents to stay actively involved with their children after divorce or separation. So instead of the default parenting plan of every other weekend, custody orders start with equal time for fit and willing parents, unless factors exist, and of course the judge still has discretion.

Since then two other states have enacted shared parenting laws, with many other states trying to do the same. Missouri is one of them.

Of course, children deserve great relationships with both parents and extended family. Equal shared care allows for these relationships and provides children with a sense of contentment, connectedness and much more social capital for successful lives.

On Wednesday, the 26th, I will be thankful to the many advocates for shared parenting. These advocates have worked tirelessly in state houses across this country. They bring awareness of this issue to legislators and to the public. Research affirms shared parenting, polling confirms citizens want shared care, and fatherless statistics are abhorrent. Shared parenting is obviously best for children, best for parents and best for society.

Linda Reutzel, National Parents Organization, Missouri Chair, Cape Girardeau