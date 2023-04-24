FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Solo Bicycle Rider On An Epic 3,500-Mile Ride In Support Of The Breast

Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) Will Be Riding Through

Cape Girardeau, Missouri, This Week

Paducah, Kentucky | April 24, 2023 - Twenty-Four days ago, Al Reszel left Key West, Florida, beginning an epic journey in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) and his wife, Terry. Now on the twenty-fourth day of his ride, Reszel, 64 years old, has traversed over 1,900 miles of the 2023 Pink Pedals For A Cure | Terrys Ride 3,500-mile route. And if that wasnt amazing enough, over the past six years, including the current 2023 ride, Reszel has now traveled over 18,000 miles to reach the equivalent of riding his bicycle around the world to help find a cure. The 2023 Pink Pedals 4 A Cure | Terrys Ride will take 42 days. During that time, Reszel will travel through 11 states, arriving in Albany, Minnesota, the weekend of May 13th.

For years now, Al and Terry Reszel have been crisscrossing the country in support of their organization, Pink Pedals For A Cure | Terrys Ride and The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). While the starting point for each ride has varied over the years, the destination was always the global headquarters of the BCRF in New York. However, the 2023 ride will end outside Minneapolis, Minnesota, a state Al and Terry Reszel have called home for 29 years. This will be the sixth time Al will complete an extended multi-state solo bicycle ride for the BCRF.

Since 2016, Al and Terry Reszel have traveled 18,000+ miles, raising over $43,000 for breast cancer research. Survival is a common thread in this historic and heroic story.

Love is the needle and needful thing that weaves the threads together to form a narrative born out of determination, courage, and commitment. Terry Reszel, a breast cancer survivor, having already written her chapter of sufferance and stoicism, steps once again into the multi-faceted role of supporter, comforter, and cheerleader as her husband Al once again enters the saddle, attempting another herculean cross-country solo bicycle ride to help find a cure.

For more information regarding Terrys story of survival or the upcoming 2023 Pink Pedals 4 A Cure | Terrys Ride, please visit https://pinkpedals4acure.org/ or the Pink Pedals 4 A Cure | Terrys Ride Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/PinkPedals4ACure/. To donate, please visit the Pink Pedals 4 A Cure | Terry's Ride BCRF 2023 fundraising page at https://give.bcrf.org/fundraiser/4019599.

