Prayer 4-23-23

1 dead, 1 injured after wreck on South Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau

A single-vehicle wreck Wednesday, April 12, in Cape Girardeau left one dead and another hospitalized. Amber Brunk, 23, of Benton, Missouri, was killed after the 2010 Pontiac Vibe she was driving southbound in the 900 block of South Kingshighway ran...