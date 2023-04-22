News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 4-23-23
O Lord Jesus, each day may our love for one another grow. Amen.
Volunteers 'Get on the Bus' to help area not-for-profitsSeveral volunteer-minded individuals boarded a Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority bus Thursday, April 20, for a tour around Cape Girardeau to visit organizations seeking helping hands. This was one of three "Get on the Bus" tours, sponsored by...
Cape teen charged with murder in road rage incidentA Cape Girardeau teenager has been charged by the Jackson County (Missouri) Prosecuting Attorney's Office with second-degree murder for allegedly killing a man in a road rage shooting Wednesday, April 19. Charles Smith Jr., 18, was arrested after a...
Muddy River Marathon returns next weekendThe 2023 Muddy River Marathon will return Saturday, April 29, on a course that winds through the streets of Cape Girardeau. In a news release, Brandon Hahs, race co-director, said he estimates approximately 500 runners will participate this year....
Blippi taking over the Show Me Center1Blippi will be coming to the Show Me Center Wednesday, April 26, from 6 p.m. until midnight. "Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour" will allow guests to dance, sing and learn with Blippi and his special guest, Meekah. Together they will discover what...
Roadway fatalities trending downward statewideTraffic deaths this year on roads in the 25-county Southeast District of the state Department of Transportation have totaled 30 as of April 21. A year ago, 30 people had perished on state roads by March 26. Seven Southeast counties have seen three...
Three Cape police officers honored for man's rescueThree Cape Girardeau police officers were honored at an awards ceremony Thursday, April 20, for lifesaving efforts to the trio undertook during a rescue a few months ago. Cpl. Will Rogers, Brian McCain and Joel Koesterer were recognized by the...
Cape man pleads guilty to gun crime1A Cape Girardeau man pleaded guilty to a gun crime in federal court Wednesday, April 19, in connection with 2022 traffic stop. Trenier Roosevelt Jackson, 22, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm while on probation for a felony unlawful use of a...
House donated to Air Force veteran in Scott City11Air Force veteran Justin Barkley followed his daughter, Iva, who was shouting with joy, as she ran from room to room through their new home in Scott City. On Thursday, April 20, Barkley was handed the keys to the house by representatives of Bank of...
Cape County deputies looking for SUVThe Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office is looking for information related to the owner of this vehicle. According to a sheriffs office Facebook post, information on this vehicles owner is wanted in connection with the alleged theft of an...
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged fentanyl possessionA Cape Girardeau man was arrested for alleged drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance Wednesday morning, April 19. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's deputies, Drug Enforcement Agency agents and...
Highway Patrol arrest Cape Girardeau teen for alleged road rage shootingMissouri State Highway Patrol have arrested a Cape Girardeau teenager in connection with a Wednesday, April 19, shooting on Interstate 70 near Oak Grove, Missouri, that left one man dead. According to a tweet from Highway Patrol Troop A, Charles...
Gordonville house fire leaves one animal deadA Wednesday night, April 19, house fire in Gordonville resulted in the death of one animal. Fire chief Michael Gentry of the Gordonville Fire Protection District said crews responded to a house at Red Hawk Ridge around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The back...
Woman treated for gunshot wound at Cape Girardeau hospitalOne woman was treated at a Cape Girardeau hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Wednesday, April 19. Cape Girardeau police officers responded to Southeast Hospital around 8 p.m. Wednesday to speak to the victim. Robert Newton, Cape...
Photo Gallery 4/21/23Next Reception
Frank Nickell donates personal history archive to Kellerman FoundationThe archives of retired historian Frank Nickell have been turned over to Cape Girardeau's Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation. Nickell taught at Southeast Missouri State University from 1969 until his 2013 retirement. "I have 22...
Cape Girardeau to expand urban deer hunt this year11Hunters participating in the Cape Girardeau's effort to safely cull the deer population next season will have more hunting areas available. Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously Monday, April 17, to approve the first reading of an...
Caruthersville barge, casino riverboat moved nearby to SEMO PortLarry "Cowboy" Proemsey has taken possession of the former Century Casino riverboat in Caruthersville, Missouri, along with the boat's landing barge and two pedestrian bridges, and all are now for sale in Cape Girardeau. Proemsey, owner/operator of...
SEMO Marching Band invited to perform at regional competitionThe Southeast Missouri State University Marching Band has been invited to perform during a Bands of America Super Regional Championship on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Bands of America annually hosts three Super Regional...
Low-interest loans available for disaster victimsLow-interest federal disaster loans are available to Missouri businesses and residents affected by severe storms, tornadoes, hail and straight-line winds that occurred April 5, according to a news release issued Friday, April 14, by the U.S. Small...
Hotshots Bar and Grill reopens after liquor license suspension2Hotshots Bar and Grill reopened Monday, April 17, following a 10-day liquor license suspension. The suspension was handed down by the Cape Girardeau Liquor License Review Board on March 30 in the wake of a March 4 shooting on the premises, where...
Most read 4/19/23South Side Farms final development plan approved by Cape Girardeau City Council1Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to approve the first reading of the final development plan of Phase 1 for South Side Farms at their meeting Monday, April 17. The plan will be voted on again as part of the consent agenda at the...
Most read 4/19/23Gun stolen from Cape located in Iowa4A gun reported stolen from Cape Girardeau was discovered in a high school in Iowa. Authorities confiscated a loaded gun Friday, April 14, at Ames High School in Iowa. The 9 mm handgun was found in a backpack. The school district announced Tuesday,...
Most read 4/18/23Juvenile arrested for alleged robbery in Cape3A juvenile has been arrested for allegedly pointing what appeared to be a firearm at another juvenile before robbing the victim. Cape Girardeau police officers responded to the 1200 block of Bloomfield Street around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16. When...
After 44 years, search for Cheryl Scherer continues1It's been 44 years since Cheryl Anne Scherer disappeared while working the daytime shift at a Scott County gas station, and law enforcement and her family are making their strongest plea for anyone with information to come forward. "It's time for a...
-
Inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival set to take off in June in Sikeston7SIKESTON, Mo. This summer, Sikeston will host a unique community event: its first-ever Hot Air Balloon Festival from Friday, June 16, to Sunday, June 18. "This is going to be an event unlike anything Sikeston has ever seen," committee chairwoman...
Most read 4/15/231 dead, 1 injured after wreck on South Kingshighway in Cape GirardeauA single-vehicle wreck Wednesday, April 12, in Cape Girardeau left one dead and another hospitalized. Amber Brunk, 23, of Benton, Missouri, was killed after the 2010 Pontiac Vibe she was driving southbound in the 900 block of South Kingshighway ran...