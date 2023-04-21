Friends of the Park Day, Show Me Reptiles event highlight weekend events

Editorial

The weather is warming up, flowers are blooming, and we are enjoying more sunlight in the evenings. There's certainly no shortage of things to do outdoors this time of year.

If you enjoy working outdoors, we would invite you to consider participating in the Friends of the Parks Day & The Great Cape Clean Up on Saturday, April 22. The annual event is an opportunity for volunteers to help beautify Cape Girardeau's parks by planting flowers and picking up trash. The volunteer support means the city can direct staff time to larger projects.

Cape Girardeau is blessed with 26 parks and several historic sites. Capaha Park has received much of the attention in recent years with the dredging of the pond, new playground equipment, a bathroom atop Cherry Hill and other projects. It's nearing completion. Many people enjoy this park, among others, on a daily basis. Whether it's walking the trail, taking in a baseball game, enjoying the splash pad or attending a family function at one of the pavilions, the park is a big asset and well used.

Saturday's Friends of the Parks Day starts at 8:30 a.m. at Capaha Park Shelter No. 3. You can register on site or ahead of time by calling (573) 339-6340 or emailing bdavis@cityofcape.org. Volunteers will receive a free T-shirt while supplies last and lunch. The event will go from 9 a.m. to noon.

Another interesting event this weekend is Show Me Reptiles at the Osage Centre. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Osage Centre. Formerly referred to as Show Me Snakes, the event travels around the state teaching attendees about cold-blooded reptiles. It's the first time for the show to be in Cape Girardeau.

There will be ball pythons, geckos, boas, reticulated pythons, among other animals. Those interested will also have an opportunity to make purchases.

Tickets are available at showmesnakes.com/missouri. Children 12 and under receive free admission, and teachers, first responders and the military can purchase 50% off tickets.

To learn about other events, check out semoevents.com and Page 2 of the Southeast Missourian.