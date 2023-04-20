JACKSON FBLA ATTENDS MISSOURI STATE LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE 2023
Missouri Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) welcomed 5,000+ attendees from nearly 400 chapters to the record breaking State Leadership Conference April 16-18, 2023. Members and advisers gathered in person to expand their leadership knowledge, compete in various events, and connect with others from across the state. FBLA members competed in over seventy-six competitive events ranging from Accounting and Business Ethics to Social Media Strategies and UX Design. The Top 10 individuals/teams in each event were awarded medals onstage at Great Southern Bank Arena. The Top 4 in each competitive event received trophies and will advance to the National Leadership Conference this summer in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Jackson High School chapter excelled at the State Leadership Conference. Three advisers and 32 students attended the event. Those who were called to the stage for recognition were:
Individuals ***
|
|Cody Conaway, 3rd place, Intro to Information Technology **automatic National qualifier
|
|Alexis Skinner, 4th place, Database Design and Applications **automatic National qualifier
|
|Eli Holm, 5th place, Data Analysis
|
|Conner Strickland, 5th place, Accounting I
|
|Alysson Estes, 6th place, Intro to Business Concepts
|
|Hailey Henderson, 7th place, Intro to Financial Math
Teams ***
|
|Introduction to Social Media Strategies team - 5th place (Shandi Rogers and Genevieve Williams)
|
|Partnership with Business Project Report - 5th place (Price Belmar and Ikalam Sterling)
|
|Publication Design team - 5th place (Alivia Roach, Micaela Shipley, and Emma Green)
|
|Local Chapter Annual Business Report - 8th place (Kelsey Honeycutt and Lilly Stockard)
|
|Business Financial Plan - 9th place (Aubrey McCain and Ellie Blanton)
|
|Management Information Systems - 10th place (Alexis Skinner and Aubrey McCain)
Throughout their time at the conference, members engaged in specialized leadership academies led by professional trainers in various topics such as exploring all types of leadership styles, learning various communication techniques, strategizing time and stress management, and much more. The Jackson Chapter was recognized for Gold Seal Chapter Award of Merit, Gold Level Chapter of the Year, and Champion Chapter. Additionally, they were recognized for participating in state projects related to Education and Service, including March of Dimes, Main Street America, and Show Me Hunger.
