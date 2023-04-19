News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Spring Concert Held at Guardian Angel School
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
We had a hoop and holler time in the Guardian Angel School gym on Thursday, April 13. It was time for the Spring Concert. with lots of cowboys & cowgirls doing dances and singing. The concert was under the direction of Mrs. Sandi Hulshof (PK-5th) & Father Joseph Kelly (7th-8th), our music instructors.
The night started with all the students entering and standing among hay bales placed in front of a barn scene & wagon wheels. The whole student body sang "Angels Among Us" with the introduction to the song being sung by Father Kelly.
Next, the pre-k students sang and did hand motions for "You've Got a Friend in Me" After this song, a big chicken (Teal Mangels) joined them for the "Chicken Dance". The pre-k students got a big kick out of dancing with a chicken. All kinds of video taping was going on for this dance. After this performance, the pre-k were released to their parents for the remainder of the concert.
The 7th & 8th grade (on guitar and ukuleles) with Father Kelly (on guitar) performed "Chicken Fried". This was followed by "Cupid Shuffle" by the 1st & 2nd grade students. We have some future dancers in this group! The kindergarten class performed "Everybody Everywhere" with hand motions. The 3rd-5th grade students and Ms. Ann Whistler put on a show with singing and dancing to "Footloose". The 7th & 8th graders and Father Kelly once again performed by singing and playing "Man of Constant Sorrow".
The finale was "God Bless the USA" by the kindergarten-8th grade students. You couldn't help but sing along quietly as this patriotic song was sung and the flag was displayed up front.
The Spring Concert means that school is nearing an end for the summer. Thank you to Mrs. Hulshof, Father Kelly and all the teachers for all the work they did to put this concert together for the enjoyment of all the families and friends of the students.
Comments
