Muddy River Marathon Grows and Expands to Benefit Local Non-Profits and Regional Economy
Cape Girardeau, Missouri - The Muddy River Marathon, which made its debut in 2021, has been making waves ever since. The annual event has seen a tremendous growth in support and participation while generating significant economic activity in the region. This year, the marathon is set to expand its offerings and give back even more to the community.
Since its inception, the Muddy River Marathon has raised $45,000 for local non-profits. The proceeds from the race have been donated to organizations that benefit the community, including those that support education, health, children, and environmental causes. This year, the marathon is continuing its commitment to giving back, with even more non-profit organizations set to benefit from the event.
The Muddy River Marathon has also generated $250,000 in regional economic activity. Since 2021, more than 1,200 participants from 25 states and US territories have come to southeast Missouri to participate in the event. They stay in local hotels, dine at local restaurants, and shop at local businesses, providing a significant boost to the regional economy.
This year, the Muddy River Marathon is expanding its offerings with a one-mile dog walk and Spring Fling block party featuring local musicians, artisan vendors and food trucks. The one-mile dog walk is designed for those who may not be ready for 13.1 or 26.2 miles and want to participate in the event with their furry friends.
The Spring Fling block party will feature more than 20 local vendors and food trucks, giving participants and spectators alike a chance to enjoy some of the best that Southeast Missouri has to offer.
"We are thrilled to see the Muddy River Marathon continue to grow and expand," said Brandon Hahs, one of the races co-directors. "This year's event promises to be even more exciting, with new offerings and opportunities for participants, volunteers, and spectators alike. We are proud to be able to give back to the community and support local non-profits, while also generating economic activity in the region."
Approximately 500 of runners will participate in this years event, set to take place on April 29, 2023, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Registration closes April 27th, and those interested in participating or volunteering can
sign up on the event website.
For more information, please visit muddyrivermarathon.com.
Comments
-
South Side Farms final development plan approved by Cape Girardeau City CouncilCape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to approve the first reading of the final development plan of Phase 1 for South Side Farms at their meeting Monday, April 17. The plan will be voted on again as part of the consent agenda at the...
-
Gun stolen from Cape located in Iowa4A gun reported stolen from Cape Girardeau was discovered in a high school in Iowa. Authorities confiscated a loaded gun Friday, April 14, at Ames High School in Iowa. The 9 mm handgun was found in a backpack. The school district announced Tuesday,...
-
Jackson pedestrian study nearing completion1As the Cape Girardeau County seat of Jackson continues to grow, a study will soon be finished on enhancing the safety of those who walk along the city's Main Street. Jackson, which grew 9.3% between 2010 and 2020, has grown by an additional 0.89%...
-
Cape Girardeau Central High School student found with pocketknife2A pocketknife was found on a Cape Girardeau Central High School student Monday, April 17, but officials said no threat of violence existed. In response to a request for comment about the incident listed on a Cape Girardeau Police Department report,...
-
Bernie man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter1A Bernie, Missouri, man Tuesday, April 18, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the 2021 shooting death of another man. Anthony T. Jenkins Sr. entered a guilty plea to charges through Stoddard County of felony voluntary manslaughter and...
-
-
Sip from the caffeine tour of downtown CapeCalling all coffee lovers and early morning roamers, this event is for you. Downtown Cape Girardeau businesses will be hosting their Caffeinated in Cape event Saturday, April 22. This is the fourth year the event has taken place, thanks to Jocelyn...
-
Show Me Reptiles comes to Osage CentreThe Osage Centre will be full of cold-blooded reptiles Saturday, April 22. Show Me Reptiles, previously known as Show Me Snakes, will set up from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. for guests of all ages to come and enjoy. The event has evolved over eight years...
-
Author speaks at SEMO about finding your true selfBuki Papillon, the 2022 winner of the Maya Angelou Book Award for "An Ordinary Wonder", spoke Monday, April 17, at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. Papillon is the second-ever winner of the award. Born in Nigeria, Papillon...
-
Riverside Regional Library 'healthy' in its 3-county regionThis story is updated. Jeff Trinkle, director of Riverside Regional Library, serving Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties, told Cape Girardeau County commissioners Monday, April 17, the library system has a "healthy balance" in unrestricted...
-
Cape Girardeau County OKs new paving contract amid high asphalt costs6Cape Girardeau County has approved a $2,109,512 contract with Paving Pros of Oak Ridge, but First District Commissioner Paul Koeper wants residents to know the toll the high price of asphalt is taking. "We simply can't do as much (paving) as we'd...
-
Broadway Theatre issue to get public hearing next month14The public will get the chance to weigh in at the Monday, May 1, Cape Girardeau City Council meeting on what happens to the building that once housed Broadway Theatre. The building which is currently condemned has been slated for demolition for...
-
Harte to sign off from 'Caffe Concerto'5KRCU radio personality Tom Harte will be signing off the air as host of "Caffe Concerto" on Friday, April 28. Retiring after 23 years from the National Public Radio affiliate's fine dining-themed, classical music program is bittersweet, Harte said....
-
Cape gets $250K grant for Shawnee Park improvementsThe City of Cape Girardeau was awarded a quarter-million dollar state grant for one of its facilities. The $250,000 Local Tourism Asset Development Grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development will be used to improve Shawnee Park...
-
Juvenile arrested for alleged robbery in Cape3A juvenile has been arrested for allegedly pointing what appeared to be a firearm at another juvenile before robbing the victim. Cape Girardeau police officers responded to the 1200 block of Bloomfield Street around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16. When...
-
After 44 years, search for Cheryl Scherer continues1It's been 44 years since Cheryl Anne Scherer disappeared while working the daytime shift at a Scott County gas station, and law enforcement and her family are making their strongest plea for anyone with information to come forward. "It's time for a...
-
Jackson police to join Take Back Day effortsThe Jackson Police Department will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration's 24th National Prescription Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22. Jackson police will be collecting prescription medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jackson...
-
-
Inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival set to take off in June in Sikeston7SIKESTON, Mo. This summer, Sikeston will host a unique community event: its first-ever Hot Air Balloon Festival from Friday, June 16, to Sunday, June 18. "This is going to be an event unlike anything Sikeston has ever seen," committee chairwoman...
-
SEMO student newspaper wins awards at state conference1The Arrow, Southeast Missouri State University's student newspaper, and the university's Department of Mass Media came away winning multiple awards during a recent collegiate media conference. According to a release from the university, the Arrow...
-
SEMO-NASV to hold 2nd annual A Day in the Park with Green Bear this weekendSoutheast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) will be holding its second annual A Day in the Park with Green Bear on Saturday, April 22. The free event, which is family and pet friendly, will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cape County...
-
-
-
Cape Girardeau County selects contractor for emergency ops center4This story is updated. Sides Construction of Jackson was selected Thursday, April 13, to be general contractor for Cape Girardeau County's new $4.8 million emergency management operations center (EOC) a 13,440-square-foot structure to be built by...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council to vote on public hearing for Broadway Theatre15A decision will be made about the former Broadway Theatre at the Monday, April 17, Cape Girardeau City Council meeting, but it won't be the last. Council members will be voting on whether to host a public hearing at their Monday, May 1, meeting on a...
-
Cape Girardeau educator shares how kidney donors saved his lifeGabriel Jenkins was a 22-year-old college athlete preparing to be a teacher. Life was good, until things took a dramatic turn. Jenkins said initially he thought the symptoms resembled the flu. He would take some time off and life would be back to...
-
Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America to promote transition dorm at annual banquet2"Bridge the Gap" is the theme of this year's Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America fundraiser. James Bolin has been the executive director of Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America for 13 years. The local organization is part of the nationwide,...
-
Most read 4/15/231 dead, 1 injured after wreck on South Kingshighway in Cape GirardeauA single-vehicle wreck Wednesday, April 12, in Cape Girardeau left one dead and another hospitalized. Amber Brunk, 23, of Benton, Missouri, was killed after the 2010 Pontiac Vibe she was driving southbound in the 900 block of South Kingshighway ran...
-
Most read 4/15/23Man injured Thursday night in Cape shootingOne man was hospitalized Thursday, April 13, in Cape Girardeau with an apparent gunshot wound. Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a report of shots fired around 9:45 p.m. in the 900 block of William Street, according to a news release. On...
-
Photo Gallery 4/15/23SADI dance
-
Most read 4/14/23Cape Girardeau Central High School students design giant Rhodes cup for school project2Cape Girardeau set a mark recognized by the Guinness World Records for the largest fountain drink at 15-feet tall, holding 605,556 regular-size cups. But it's another super-sized Rhodes 101 Convenience Stores cup getting attention lately -- this one...
-
Most read 4/12/23FEMA: Glen Allen not eligible to receive funding after tornado23Uninsured property owners in Glen Allen, Missouri, who suffered loss during the April 5 tornado were informed Monday, April 10, that they do not qualify for FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) relief. Kevin Cooper, director of Bollinger...
-
Most read 4/12/23Motorcycle accident leaves two dead5A motorcyclist and his passenger from Arkansas both perished in a two-vehicle accident Saturday night, April 8, near Doniphan, Missouri. James W. Franks, 39, and Rebecca J. Franks, 41, of Pocahontas were driving westbound on U.S. 160 when their 1988...
-
Most read 4/11/23Real estate group announces plans to redevelop mall11A group of Southeast Missouri developers has announced plans to redevelop West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau. River City Centre LLC. acquired ownership of the retail stalwart and stated its intentions to return the mall to its former place as "one of...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.