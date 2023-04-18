Muddy River Marathon Grows and Expands to Benefit Local Non-Profits and Regional Economy

Cape Girardeau, Missouri - The Muddy River Marathon, which made its debut in 2021, has been making waves ever since. The annual event has seen a tremendous growth in support and participation while generating significant economic activity in the region. This year, the marathon is set to expand its offerings and give back even more to the community.

Since its inception, the Muddy River Marathon has raised $45,000 for local non-profits. The proceeds from the race have been donated to organizations that benefit the community, including those that support education, health, children, and environmental causes. This year, the marathon is continuing its commitment to giving back, with even more non-profit organizations set to benefit from the event.

The Muddy River Marathon has also generated $250,000 in regional economic activity. Since 2021, more than 1,200 participants from 25 states and US territories have come to southeast Missouri to participate in the event. They stay in local hotels, dine at local restaurants, and shop at local businesses, providing a significant boost to the regional economy.

This year, the Muddy River Marathon is expanding its offerings with a one-mile dog walk and Spring Fling block party featuring local musicians, artisan vendors and food trucks. The one-mile dog walk is designed for those who may not be ready for 13.1 or 26.2 miles and want to participate in the event with their furry friends.

The Spring Fling block party will feature more than 20 local vendors and food trucks, giving participants and spectators alike a chance to enjoy some of the best that Southeast Missouri has to offer.

"We are thrilled to see the Muddy River Marathon continue to grow and expand," said Brandon Hahs, one of the races co-directors. "This year's event promises to be even more exciting, with new offerings and opportunities for participants, volunteers, and spectators alike. We are proud to be able to give back to the community and support local non-profits, while also generating economic activity in the region."

Approximately 500 of runners will participate in this years event, set to take place on April 29, 2023, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Registration closes April 27th, and those interested in participating or volunteering can

sign up on the event website.

For more information, please visit muddyrivermarathon.com.