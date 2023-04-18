State should fund libraries

Letter to the Editor

I am writing this letter on April 14, and the Missouri House of Representatives has voted to remove an appropriation of $4.5 million from the proposed state budget for the purchasing of books by Missouri's public libraries.

This proposed stripping of funds from public libraries was done in retaliation over a lawsuit brought by the Missouri Library Association, which along with the American Civil Liberties Union, is suing the state over a law that bans hundreds of titles in public school district libraries, including books that discuss racial justice and the history of the Holocaust. Although Cape Girardeau's public library is a member of the Missouri Library Association, it did not vote to join in this lawsuit. However, if the proposed cuts are approved, this library will lose 20% of its funding for circulation development.

I believe this is a very shortsighted action by the House. In addition to a wide variety of books available for reading, the library also provides services, such as internet access, assistance with homework and meeting rooms.

State Sen. Lincoln Hough, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, has said that the panel will place $4.5 million back in the budget, which covers spending for the fiscal year beginning July 1 of this year. I hope this will be the way in which this situation is resolved.

JOHN PIEPHO, Cape Girardeau