Letter to the Editor

When the UMC stays united

When your family faces a crisis, you want to keep the troubles quiet. The conflict within the family of the United Methodist Church has long been fodder for blogs, news articles and coffee shop conversations within and beyond the church membership.

The United Methodist Church (UMC) is a worldwide body of faith and the second-largest Protestant denomination in the United States. Our history includes divisions and realignments. We are not the first denomination to experience a split. Current events though feel personal and are painfully public.

Locally, at least four congregations have or are considering a vote to leave the denomination. It may look as if our branch of the UMC family tree is breaking. As with any complicated situation, there is more to the story. In plain terms, while some choose to leave, some congregations remain UMC. These are places where the focus continues to be worship, service and building up communities of faith.

Their doors are open to those who feel adrift, wondering if another congregation will ever feel like "home" again. These churches are praying for their UMC siblings across the region -- those leaving and those remaining. They recognize the grief that comes with change.

Your UMC community always asks, "What next?" Challenging times are opportunities to look for new ways to open our minds and hearts to God's leading. The invitation to join this work will always remain open to all.

REV. LINDA GASTREICH,

Grace United Methodist Church, Cape Girardeau