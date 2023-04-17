Congratulations to Polivick, Brunke at Cape's Public Works

Editorial

A longtime city leader will retire this summer, and another who has served in a couple different roles in Cape Girardeau city government will take the helm of an important department.

Stan Polivick has been on staff with the City of Cape Girardeau for the last 15 years. He started as the stormwater coordinator before being promoted to the role of Public Works director in 2018.

During his tenure, Polivick has been a key figure in developing the city's stormwater regulation program and working with the Army Corps of Engineers during the Floodwall Rehabilitation Program, along with his day-to-day responsibilities.

Polivick is set to retire Saturday, July 1.

Taking over at Public Works will be Casey Brunke, who has most recently served as the assistant director of the department and has been on city staff since 2010. Brunke formerly served as city engineer and interim Community Development director for the City of Cape Girardeau. Recently she's been overseeing the city's street division.

The two will work together during a transition period over the coming months, co-leading the department.

The Southeast Missourian recently reported Public Works has an annual budget of $30 million, funding many city infrastructure projects. It's an important role in the hierarchy of city government.

Congratulations to Stan Polivick on his upcoming retirement. And we're excited for Casey Brunke as she takes the helm, overseeing many projects that are not only important today but will be in the years to come.