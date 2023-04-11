Cape Photo accepted in Art Saint Louis

Reflections 3 was accepted in Art Saint Louis Maturity and Muse April 15-May18 2023. This is a juried show for artists over 70 yrs of age living within 200 miles of St Louis MO. Reflections 3 is a framed Digital Photo in a series taken from Cape North Park in Cape Girardeau MO. A different photo from that same series was displayed in a 5 State Juried Art exhibition. The Photographer Jan Chamberlain Cape Girardeau was taught to compose while looking through the camera lens. Arts St Louis is located downtown 1223 Pine Street St Louis Mo.