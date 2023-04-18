What You Need to Know: Heartworms, fleas and ticks in pets

Heartworms can live in your pets heart and lungs, growing up to a foot long. They can cause severe lung disease, heart failure and damage to various organs. Mosquitos are common carriers of heartworms, spreading their larvae from infected animals to unprotected pets through their bites. If your pet is not taking preventatives, they are at high risk of getting heartworms, especially as the weather heats up and mosquito populations increase. It is best to get heartworm treatment started sooner rather than later, so please call us if you see any of the following behaviors.

Symptoms for dogs:

 Persistent cough

 Fatigue



 Decreased appetite

 Weight loss

 Swollen belly

Heartworms in cats produce symptoms that are either very subtle or very aggressive. Watch for:

 Coughing

 Asthma-like attacks

 Periodic vomiting

 Lack of appetite

 Weight loss

Fleas are wingless insects that can jump up to two feet high. They can live anywhere from 13 days to one year. We estimate for every flea you see on your pet, there are another hundred in your home.

You might notice your dogs and cats excessively scratching or licking, losing hair, or picking at scabs and hot spots. You can use a flea comb to check for fleas, and wash your pets bedding and blankets frequently in hot water. Please call us for an appointment to help get your pet relief from the constant misery of fleas biting their skin.

Any time your pet goes outside for a long period of time, check their body for ticks, which can carry Lyme disease. If you see a tick, use tweezers to gently remove it. You can save the tick in a plastic bag and bring it to your pets appointment if you are worried your pet has become infected by the bite.

To best protect your pet, it is vital to keep your pets on heartworm, flea and tick preventatives year-round.