Editorial: A community rallies after deadly tornado rips through Bollinger County
We're accustomed to severe weather in the Midwest. It's not uncommon for tornado watches and warnings to be issued. We get text alerts and push notifications on our phones. Watch weather reports on television and online. And head to the basement when necessary. If we're not careful, we can almost become numb to the process.
We've also witnessed disasters such as the tornado that ripped through Joplin, Missouri, in 2011. And more recently in places such as Arkansas and Mississippi. But on Wednesday morning, April 5, an EF2 tornado ravaged parts of Bollinger County in Southeast Missouri with peak wind speed of 130 miles per hour. The twister was reported to be 150 yards wide at its largest point, traveling 22.3 miles. Five people died from the storm with others injured. The fallen ranged in age from 16 to 62, with several coming from the same family.
This one feels different. It's close to home. And it's impacting our friends and neighbors.
While the human loss is the most significant part of last week's events, there's also the financial toll the storm has taken on a community. More than 12 homes were destroyed in the Glen Allen and Grassy areas, on top of the other damage. Gov. Mike Parson and state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder toured the area Wednesday afternoon. U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley also visited with people on the ground Wednesday evening and joined community members at a prayer vigil.
On his way to Southeast Missouri, Parson spoke with President Joe Biden. State officials are analyzing the damage. They are in the process of determining what resources will be available, but Parson noted because it's a rural area there could be challenges in meeting the financial threshold that would release certain aid.
During his remarks Wednesday, Parson talked about how small communities are good about coming together especially during challenging times.
"Small town Missouri, you'll find out that everybody will start coming together at a very early time to help one another out," Parson said.
The governor was correct. That evening, a prayer vigil was held, and churches started to come together to help those in need. Not-for-profits also put things in motion to provide relief.
The Southeast Missourian reported Friday, April 7, on several efforts underway. The United Way of Southeast Missouri started a Bollinger County Recovery Fund. Several locations in Bollinger County are collecting donations of nonperishable food and supplies. GoFundMe accounts have been setup for the Bollinger County residents killed or injured. And several other efforts are also underway. You can read about these in a story that appeared in the Weekend edition of the Southeast Missourian. To all those volunteering or donating, thank you. The relief efforts will be important not only now, but in the days and weeks to come as this community rebuilds.
As with so many tragic events, there are moments of inspiration and kindness. One such moment was shared with us last week.
BJ Wiesler posted on social media that he and Shawn Kinder, the principal of Woodland High School in Bollinger County, were making barbecue pork sandwiches at the command center headquarters Wednesday for the first responders as they came in from the search and rescue. Kinder's son, Talon Kinder, was eager to help. He looked at one of the other volunteers and said, "We gotta go faster Ms. Braswell. They're eatin' em all." Wiesler said the young man was eager to pitch in and help throughout the day. "It just made me smile on a gloomy day," Wiesler said.
It's a time of mourning in Bollinger County. But we're reminded of this verse from Isaiah 61:3: "To all who mourn in Israel, He will give a crown of beauty for ashes, a joyous blessing instead of mourning, festive praise instead of despair. In their righteousness, they will be like great oaks that the Lord has planted for his own glory."
We join others in mourning the loss of life in Bollinger County. As for the community, the people of Bollinger County are resilient. And we're confident others from Southeast Missouri and beyond will step up and walk alongside them as they rebuild in the days and weeks to come. As our friends in the community like to say, they are and will remain #BollingerCountyStrong.
God bless each of you.
Comments
-
Column (4/10/23)Trump's trial needs to be televisedOn Tuesday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg presented his bag-of-tricks indictment charging former President Donald Trump with 34 counts of false entries in business records. Bragg managed to slice and dice two payments to former hookers...
-
Column (4/10/23)America loses the Democrats' dirty gameEveryone knows the felony charges against Donald Trump for paying hush-money to a porn star are ridiculous. Everyone knows that charging Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records was just a slimy political stunt by Manhattan District...
-
Editorial (4/8/23)Editorial: The story of EasterEditor's note: The following is our annual Easter editorial. A miraculous event 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem changed the world. On this Easter weekend, the story is presented again from the Holy Bible (the Gospel according to Matthew, Chapter 28):...
-
-
The source of our freedom is our creator, not governmentIt is a unique and special time now because Christians, Jews and Muslims all are engaged in major holidays of religious contemplation and renewal. Christians with Holy Week and Easter, Jews with Passover, and Muslims with Ramadan. We're talking...
-
-
-
-
Column (4/7/23)Refusal to be blunt on mental illness leading to chaosWhen an entire kindergarten class was murdered by Adam Lanza two weeks before Christmas in 2012, I was paralyzed with grief. Usually, when tragedies occur to other people, I say a prayer and move on. But that all changed with Newtown. When I saw...
-
Column (4/6/23)Why Trump's indictment is filling 'never again' Trumpers with dread and despairNow is a time of woe, not just for "Never Trump" conservatives, but also for the much larger group of Republicans who made peace with Trump once but dread having to do it again. In fact, just going by my unscientific survey, the melancholy is worse...
-
-
Editorial (4/5/23)Cairo grocery store project could help jumpstart communityAsk economic developers what a community needs to grow, and the answers will focus on various types of infrastructure. Traditional -- highways, rail/river access, power and water. Educational -- good elementary and secondary schools, higher...
-
-
Column (4/4/23)Taking government's boot off American-made energyRecord breaking gas costs. Double digit increases in utility bills. These are the painful consequences of President Joe Biden's pursuit of an energy strategy that rewards his wealthy environmentalist friends, allies and donors -- consequences that...
-
Editorial (4/3/23)Junior Music Festival celebrates 30 years in CapeFor several decades, music students have performed in Cape Girardeau as part of the Junior Music Festival. The event allows students, ages 18 and younger, to demonstrate their skills and musicianship in front of a judge and receive a rating. Each...
-
-
Editorial (3/31/23)Editorial: Palm Sunday offers opportunity to understand the power of the GospelThis weekend marks the beginning of Holy Week, the final Sunday of Lent otherwise known as Palm Sunday. It's an important week for Christians to honor the life of Christ, his sacrifice and resurrection, and the eternal hope provided through His gift...
-
Editorial (3/29/23)Editorial: Tuesday is Election Day in Missouri; go voteThis is not a presidential election year. Its not even a mid-term year. But on Tuesday, April 4, voters in Missouri will head to the polls. And make no mistake, this election is important. While national media places much importance on our...
-
Editorial (3/27/23)Thompson Rehder legislation reduces 'bureaucratic regulations'There's legislation making its way through the Missouri General Assembly that would reduce regulations for patients seeking vaccinations. Senate Bill 41, filed by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder (R-District 27), would allow pharmacists to administer...
-
Editorial (3/24/23)SEMO basketball provides reason to cheerLongtime area basketball fans will remember the epic game between SEMO and powerhouse LSU in the 2000 NCAA Tournament. Southeast nearly pulled off an upset in the first round. It's been quite the drought since that game on March 16, 2000 in Salt...
-
-
-
Editorial (3/22/23)Southeast recognized for supporting veterans through educationSoutheast Missouri State University received a nice recognition recently. The university is one of the Top 10 Military Friendly school. A survey by the Military Friendly program listed SEMO at No. 4 on the list for Large Public schools. SEMO moved...
-
Editorial (3/20/23)Editorial: In celebration of Southeast Missouri State's sesquicentennial"That's the funny thing about birthdays, they're kind of an annual thing." That quote from the 2010 animated musical "Tangled" is often used in social media clips. It's humorous. And, of course, true. But there are some birthdays and anniversaries...
-
Editorial (3/17/23)Galas offer opportunity to do good with styleThere are a few local events each year where attendees get to dress up in their finest black tie and gown attire, enjoy wonderful food and first-class entertainment, and support a worthy cause. Two of those were held in recent months with the...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.