Five killed, homes destroyed by tornado in Bollinger County
MARBLE HILL, Mo. A deadly tornado ripped through the Glen Allen and Grassy areas of Bollinger County early Wednesday morning, leaving five dead, five injured and more than a dozen homes destroyed.
It's the deadliest tornado in the state since 2011.
Gov. Mike Parson arrived in the area late Wednesday afternoon. He surveyed tornado damage from a helicopter because of a gas issue on the ground.
The governor and Col. Eric Olson of the state Highway Patrol spoke at a brief news conference just before 5 p.m. at Woodland High School, flanked by officials involved in relief efforts, as well as state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, who represents the area.
Olson said the twister touched down at 3:22 a.m. about 5 miles west of Marble Hill. It headed northeast.
Of the 133 homes surveyed during relief efforts, 87 were damaged and 12 were destroyed.
State troopers were on the scene less than half an hour after the tornado was spotted and began rescue and recovery efforts.
Woodland High School, about a mile east of the path of the tornado, has been the base of operations for emergency responders in the area. Scores of local residents and first responders moved throughout a Glen Allen neighborhood removing downed trees and other debris from homes and out of roadways.
"It certainly is humbling to see how in our rural communities here in Missouri, that we all come together to work through these very difficult times," Olson said.
Sgt. Clark Parrott, public information officer for Highway Patrol Troop E, said more than 25 agencies responded to help with relief efforts.
The governor sent well wishes to the victims.
"The first thing, and foremost, is our thoughts and prayers are with the family members of the victims that lost their lives. And, also with the victims that are in the hospital," Parson said at the beginning of his statements. "But, also, just people in general just lost their homes and lost their belongings and life goes on."
Parson thanked first responders who helped with relief efforts and echoed Olson's comments about rural Missouri.
"Small town Missouri, you'll find out that everybody will start coming together at a very early time to help one another out," Parson said.
The governor said he spoke to President Joe Biden on the phone while traveling to Southeast Missouri. Parson said Biden expressed that his thoughts were with those affected and offered to provide services to help the tornado victims.
State officials will begin analyzing the damage and determining what resources can be allocated to help the residents of Glen Allen and Grassy in the coming days. The governor said help may not be as easy to get to the rural areas because of the required damage cost thresholds for some of the aid.
The governor said state and local entities will work together to cover needs for those affected, such as rent and utilities. Some of the relief burden will fall to volunteers and local not-for-profits, Parson said.
"It's a long journey ahead for the people that live here," Parson said.
First Baptist Church in Marble Hill has been set up as a triage center by the American Red Cross for those affected by the storm. Hot meals will be served in that location.
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley tweeted earlier in the day that he would be attending a prayer vigil at Magnolia Park in Marble Hill set for Wednesday evening.
There will be a meeting Thursday morning, April 6, at Woodland for those interested in volunteering in relief efforts. Law enforcement officials have urged "weather tourists" to stay away from the area and allow workers to clean up the damage.
Comments
-
SEMO capital campaign 'Transforming Lives' reaches 70% of $60 million goal2When the "Transforming Lives" capital campaign was announced in October, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas said 64% of the historic $60 million goal had been reached during the campaign's "silent phase". Three months later,...
-
Jackson Foundation to host annual Red and Black Affair gala with sneaker theme1The Jackson R-2 Foundation is set to host its annual Red and Black Affair gala from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Jackson Civic Center. This year's event will be a "sneaker ball", where attendees are encouraged to break out their...
-
SEMPO to hold safety plan open housesThe Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) will host two open houses this week to receive public input and compile a safety action plan. Open houses are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 24, and Thursday, Jan. 25, both from 4 to 6 p.m. The...
-
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve private cemetery for Outdoorsman6Cape Girardeau County commissioners gave approval during their Monday, Jan. 22, meeting for the family of outdoorsman Jon "Buck" McNeely to start a private family cemetery. McNeely, a local man who produced the long-running outdoors television...
-
Cape man charged with drug trafficking; judge issues $50K bond5A Cape Girardeau man was charged with one felony and three misdemeanors, and given a $50,000 bond for his alleged role in trafficking drugs and possessing drug paraphernalia. Elbridge N. Robinson III was charged with second-degree drug trafficking,...
-
Cape Girardeau man charged with alleged crimes in Scott CountyA Cape Girardeau man has been charged in connection with two alleged failures to provide services for payment rendered. According to Scott City Police Department, an investigation led to the charges against Blake Hickman, doing business as Blake...
-
Four arrested in Stoddard County for alleged drug trafficking1DEXTER Four individuals have been taken into custody and a large amount of methamphetamine discovered following a traffic stop Wednesday, Jan. 17. According to Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner, sheriff's personnel assisted the state Highway...
-
-
Ron DeSantis ends his struggling presidential bid before New Hampshire and endorses Donald Trump33MANCHESTER, N.H. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his Republican presidential campaign Sunday, ending his 2024 White House bid just before the New Hampshire primary while endorsing his bitter rival Donald Trump...
-
State Rep. John Voss' bill aims to modify terms relating to marijuana use, workers' compensation28A bill proposed by District 147 state Rep. John Voss would add marijuana to the list of controlled substances that would violate an employer's drug-free workplace policy. House Bill 2135 would repeal two sections (287.120 and 287.140) of the...
-
Most read 1/22/24Grand opening, anniversary ribbon-cuttings planned6Several ribbon-cuttings will be held throughout the week. n The Cleaning Co. cleaning and flooring service is holding a grand opening ribbon-cutting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25. It will take place at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce office,...
-
Dexter man arrested on charges of enticement of child after 'operation' by Bikers Against Predators1BERNIE A Dexter man has been taken into custody after allegedly trying to entice a child under the age of 15. Bernie police chief Rick Cook said in a Facebook post Joseph James Craig was arrested after an investigation, that began the evening of...
-
-
-
St. Louis region, local busts indicative of growing national fentanyl problem6U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents in the St. Louis district seized enough fentanyl in 2023 to kill 24 million people. The St. Louis DEA took possession of 735 pounds of fentanyl powder and more than 345,000 fentanyl-laced pills last year,...
-
Trout season opens Feb. 1 with special rulesFishing anglers can harvest trout from parks in Jackson, Perryville and Sikeston beginning Feb. 1, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. Fishermen may catch and release the trout before the harvest time. Only flies, artificial lures...
-
Did you know? A look at the coldest days in Cape Girardeau history since 19605In the next several days, he Southeast Missouri region will climb out of a cold snap that saw temperatures plunge into single digits. By Monday, the forecast calls for temperatures to reach the upper-30s and mid-40s on Tuesday. The temperatures...
-
Grown-up book fair coming to Scout Hall2Scout Hall is bringing back a sense of nostalgia magic with their upcoming event, a grown-up book fair on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 16 and 17. The anticipation Scholastic Book Fair day is a memory many adults have. Those who attend this nostalgia...
-
Sikeston Regional Chamber kicks off new year with event, project updatesSIKESTON -- Sikeston Regional Chamber and Area Economic Development Corp. kicked off the new year with its first luncheon Thursday, Jan. 18, at the Clinton Building in Sikeston. During the luncheon, Kathy Medley, executive vice president of the...
-
Commission appoints pair to economic panel6Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy and local attorney Jason Crowell were appointed to the SE MO REDI board of advisers during the Cape Girardeau County Commission's meeting Thursday, Jan. 18. The economic development...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1-22-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monsday, Jan. 22 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Jan. 18, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
-
Sign installation set for SB I-55 in Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Cape and Scott countiesSign installation set for SB I-55 in Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Cape and Scott counties Southbound Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Cape Girardeau and Scott counties will have reduced shoulders, allowing contractor crews to install new signage on...
-
Southeast Missouri State University fall 2023 Dean's list2The following students have been named to the fall 2023 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University. Advance: Jeremy Limbaugh, Jenny Burrow, Victoria Pixley, Colton White, Jolie Pickett, Mikayla Mikels, Alyssa Miles, Ashtin Fowler. Altenburg:...
-
-
Cape City Council to consider design, bidding for reconstruction of Regional Airport D, E, F taxiways4At their meeting Monday, Jan. 22, Cape Girardeau City Council members will discuss an agreement for the design and bidding phase to reconstruct Taxiways D, E and F at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. The motion will be to execute an agreement...
-
Prosecutor: No imminent charges in alleged animal abuse case18No one has been charged with crimes related to deceased and distressed dogs found in and around a Cape Girardeau residence earlier this week. According to Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, he has referred the matter back to...
-
SEMO Martin Luther King Jr. dinner celebrates building CommUNITYSoutheast Missouri State University's Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner hosted state Sen. Brian Williams as keynote speaker Wednesday, Jan. 17, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Williams is a senator in the 14th District in St....
-
24th annual Clark Terry Jazz Festival to be held next monthThe 24th annual Clark Terry/Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival will return Friday, Feb. 2, and Saturday, Feb. 3, to Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Felipe Brito, director of Jazz Studies at the university, said this year's festival...
-
Most read 1/19/24Oak Ridge man charged after high-speed pursuit, alleged theft of a truck2An Oak Ridge man is facing several charges from multiple jurisdictions after he allegedly fled police in two incidents on the same night, one of which officers say involved a stolen truck that he later set on fire. Days later, he was tracked down...
-
Most read 1/19/24Jackson man faces incest, statutory rape charges5Devon James Campbell of Jackson faces three charges of statutory rape and one charge of incest, stemming from an investigation by Jackson Police Department. A victim in the case told the investigating officer, whose name was redacted, that the...
-
Most read 1/18/24New name, same goal: Journey Gala to raise funds for cancer patientsThe Mercy Health Foundation Southeast's seventh annual Journey Gala will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. The gala benefits the Mercy Cancer Care Fund and has raised more than $1.25 million...
-
Most read 1/18/24Cape Girardeau woman charged in alleged child abuse case5Two children claimed that a woman choked, scratched and bit them, according to a probable-cause statement signed by a Cape Girardeau police officer. Nichole Sutterer of Cape Girardeau faces two charges of abuse or neglect of a child after a friend...
-
-
Most read 1/17/24Did you know? 15 things to know about SEMO grad Cedric The Entertainer1The Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau announced recently that tickets are on sale for A Night with Cedric The Entertainer, a comedy show that will raise money for the Department of Mass Media at Southeast Missouri State University as well as...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.