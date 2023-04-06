Prayer 4-5-23

News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Local News 4/10/23Remembering the old Sinclair gas station in ChaffeeCHAFFEE, Mo. The old Sinclair gas station in Chaffee that had been abandoned and overgrown for years was burned down by the Chaffee volunteer firefighters April 2. More than 30 people watched as the town landmark was demolished and burned down....
Local News 4/10/23KRCU to bring Music on the River later this monthKRCU, Southeast Missouri State University's radio station, will be holding its first Music on the River on Saturday, April 29, at River Campus Park, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. The event will be from 6:30 to 10 p.m., with seating limited...
Photo Gallery 4/9/23Easter Sunday
Free food in Glen Allen Sunday for those impacted by storm; other resources availableResources for Easter Sunday will be limited due to the holiday, but Bollinger County Sheriffs Office said residents affected by Wednesday's tornado and volunteers will have free food provided to them Easter Sunday, according to a news release...
'The SpongeBob Musical' opens Wednesday at River CampusThe volcano, Mount Humungous, is soon to erupt and destroy the town of Bikini Bottom, but SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends have vowed to save the fate of their undersea world. That is the plot of "The SpongeBob Musical", opening Wednesday,...
Woman charged in crash on Lexington Avenue7One woman has been charged in connection with a Wednesday, April 5, crash on Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau that shut down the roadway. Ashley Rhymer, 31, has been charged by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with alleged...
Slain Cash App founder had ties to Cape Girardeau1Bob Lee would give you the shirt off his back. That's how Lee's father, Rick Lee, described his son, who died early Tuesday morning, April 4. "He would never look down on anyone and adhered to a strict no-judgment philosophy," Rick lee wrote in a...
State House approves higher teacher pay10A wide-ranging education bill cleared the Missouri House this week that includes a boost to minimum teacher salaries from $25,000 to $38,000. The bill also seeks to increase the amount the state can give school districts for each years' operating...
SEMO officials speak about impact at First Friday CoffeeAt the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee, Southeast Missouri State University officials spoke about the educational institution's journey and impact in the region as the school endeavors to celebrate its 150th anniversary...
'Get on the Bus' tour events planned by United WayFor anyone looking for a place to exercise their volunteer spirit, the United Way of Southeast Missouri is sponsoring "Get on the Bus" tours around Cape Girardeau and Jackson stopping at organizations that need people to chip in and help. Elizabeth...
Bids in for Cape Girardeau County's new emergency building4A day after five people died as a result of a tornado in nearby Bollinger County, Missouri, bids from a quintet of local building contractors were opened Thursday, April 6, for Cape Girardeau County's planned new emergency operations center (EOC) --...
Local law enforcement arrest chase suspect in CapeA suspect who evaded law enforcement during a chase last week was taken into custody by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's deputies, Thursday, April 6. Austin Burton, 26, was arrested by deputies -- with help from federal and other local agencies -- at...
TRC honors Webb as distinguished alumnusThree Rivers College has selected Ron Webb to receive its 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award. A public reception in his honor will be held at 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, with the award presentation beginning at approximately 5 p.m., at the Tinnin Fine...
Scott County Voters approve marijuana taxes, bond issueBENTON, Mo. -- Voters in Scott County approved two separate taxes put before them during Tuesday's municipal election. Nearly 70% of voters favored renewing the countywide sales tax of 0.5% with a vote of 1,999 to 868. Voters also approved the...
Bollinger County tornado victims identifiedThe Bollinger County (Missouri) Coroners Office released the names of the five people killed Wednesday, April 5, when a tornado ripped through rural towns in the area. The five Glenn Burcks, 62; Susan Sullivan, 57; Jimmy Skaggs, 37; Michael...
'More than a pool': Jefferson Community Center is officially open5Cape Girardeau City and Public Schools officials gathered Thursday, April 6, to celebrate the grand opening of the Jefferson Community Center in Cape Girardeau. The new aquatic facility, attached to Jefferson Elementary School, is the result of a...
Cousin of late Emmett Till to speak at SEMO1Wheeler Parker, author, activist and cousin of the late Emmett Till, will be on the Southeast Missouri State University campus in Cape Girardeau for two speaking events next week. Parker will discuss the events surrounding Till's death from his...
Organizations, individuals step forward to help those recovering from tornadoIn the aftermath of this week's deadly tornado in Bollinger County, Missouri, local businesses and residents of Bollinger County have stepped forward to help. United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) has created a Bollinger County Recovery Fund in...
Five killed, homes destroyed by tornado in Bollinger CountyMARBLE HILL, Mo. A deadly tornado ripped through the Glen Allen and Grassy areas of Bollinger County early Wednesday morning, leaving five dead, five injured and more than a dozen homes destroyed. It's the deadliest tornado in the state since...
Glen Allen resident rides out tornado in bathtubGLEN ALLEN, Mo. First responders and local residents roamed around a subdivision in Glen Allen in rural Bollinger County on Wednesday afternoon, April 5, with heavy equipment and chain saws clearing debris from roadways and houses. It had been...
Was your home damaged in a tornado? Here's what to do nextDeadly storms in the past two weeks unleashed dozens of tornadoes that killed at least 63 people and damaged or destroyed hundreds of people's homes. An average of 1,200 tornadoes hit the country yearly, and a recent study shows the United States...
Organization provides free formal dresses for girlsWith prom just around the corner for most high schools in the area, many girls will be looking for the perfect dress. SEMO Prom Mothers of Cape Presbyterian Churches, a chapter of Becca's Closet, is helping those who may not be able to afford the...
NWS officials recount birth of Glen Allen tornadoLooking at weather-tracking radar images from the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 5, most might see the pixelated reds, yellows and greens as abstract art, but a meteorologist sees a tornado. A tornado touched down around 3:30 a.m. outside...
Kicking off spring with a Garden PartyTo kick off spring, local business owners have planned a Spring Garden Party for Saturday, April 8. This event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Blackbird by Peachy Keen, 1812 Carondalet Drive, Suite 104, in Cape Girardeau. Blakckbird owner Grace...
Recovery activities in full swing in Bollinger CountyMARBLE HILL, Mo. -- More than 25 agencies have responded to the GlennAllen area of Bollinger County to aid with rescue and recovery efforts in the aftermath of a tornado that killed five people early Wednesday morning, April 5. The tornado is...
Both Jackson school propositions fail23Jackson school officials and supporters of two propositions on the Tuesday, April 4, election ballot got none of what they wanted. Proposition I, seeking a $0.47 increase per $100 of assessed valuation for an operating levy centered on teacher...
Former Chaffee assistant principal wins settlementThe Chaffee (Missouri)School District will pay a nearly $375,000 settlement to a former administrator to bring an end to two lawsuits she filed against the district. Mary Hall, former Chaffee assistant principal and curriculum coordinator, sued the...
Chaffee School District, whistleblower reach settlementThe Chaffee (Missouri) Board of Education voted in closed session Friday, March 31, to approve a settlement for two lawsuits levied at the district. The settlement is for a series of lawsuits filed by Mary Hall, Chaffee assistant principal and...
