Meet the Experts: Downsize Your Home Successfully with Jane Clark, realtor at Century 21
With nearly three decades of experience in the Southeast Missouri housing market, Jane Clark has helped numerous couples find their dream home to raise their children in and then, later, find their dream home to retire in. She says working at Century 21, which she did at the start of her career for 17 years before working for Bridgeport/Berkshire Hathaway for 10, feels like coming home.
Here, Clark shares three of her tips for the process of downsizing so empty nesters can feel that sense of home, too:
1. Make sure it makes financial sense to downsize.
Clark says the first step in deciding to downsize is talking with your financial adviser to make sure you are comfortable with the process. Downsizing can often mean a smaller mortgage payment, as well as more affordable insurance, lower taxes and cheaper utility bills, money saved that can be used for travel or other hobbies you want to pursue, Clark says. A smaller property can also mean less time and money spent on maintenance inside the home and on the lawn.
Clark says although the housing market is not as fast-moving as it was a year and a half ago, now is a good time to sell if you have your current home paid off, because houses are still selling at higher prices.
2. Know the features youre looking for.
It makes sense when downsizing to look for a home that does not have stairs and that has a stormroom on the same level as the rest of the house. Clark says this is where a realtor can be helpful; they will talk with you to identify your priorities and then connect you with houses that might be a good fit based on their knowledge of the market. Its all about what makes sense for your lifestyle now, Clark says.
Many people hesitate [with downsizing], because they say, Oh, Ive raised my children in this home; I dont really want to leave the memories, Clark says. But I always tell them, you take your memories with you.
3. Think about location.
Many people want to move inside city limits when downsizing, to be closer to hospitals, grocery stores and drugstores, Clark says. The main goal, though, is to work together with your spouse and realtor to find your happy place; Clark says this is what she enjoys about the process.
I love working with people, Clark says. I love getting a home for someone that I know is going to be their happy place.
Century 21
1435 N. Mt. Auburn Rd. #200
Cape Girardeau, Mo
-
Judge denies request to lower bond for suspect in Hotshots shootings3An attorney representing Tyler Banks argued unsuccessfully to have the defendants bond reduced following his alleged involvement in a shooting at Hotshots Bar and Grill in downtown Cape Girardeau that left five people wounded. The shooting, which...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council approves pension upgrade for some employeesCity Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Monday, April 3, for a pension plan upgrade that would lower the retirement age for a portion of City of Cape Girardeau employees. Jailers and communicators will be reclassified from general...
-
Cape Girardeau County to acquire homes for jail expansion needsCape Girardeau County is closing this week on three residential properties in the 200 block of Cherry Street in Jackson to make room for additional parking for the approved expansion of the county jail at 216 N. Missouri St. The properties are two...
-
Jackson Aldermen to fund water improvementsJackson Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday, April. 3, to fund upgrades to the municipality's water system. n $46,830 change order to install a "concrete coating" over a new slab to be built covering the former water storage pit. Total...
-
Hotshots license suspension to start this weekHotshots Bar and Grill's liquor license suspension will begin this week. The downtown Cape Girardeau entity will serve a 10-day suspension for a violation of the City of Cape Girardeau's code. City manager Kenneth Haskin said Monday, April 3, the...
-
Chaffee School District, whistleblower reach settlementThe Chaffee (Missouri) Board of Education voted in closed session Friday, March 31, to approve a settlement for two lawsuits levied at the district. The settlement is for a series of lawsuits filed by Mary Hall, Chaffee assistant principal and...
-
Dinner and show coming to SEMO's River CampusThe Theatre and Dance Extravaganza at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus will provide an evening of Italian food and a performance of "The SpongeBob Musical". The event, taking place Tuesday, April 11, is a fundraiser to support...
-
Sheriff's office K-9 helps locate firearm, authorities sayA social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department says a Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office K-9 helped locate a firearm allegedly discarded by a juvenile wanted by Tennessee authorities. The release states police responded to the 900...
-
City councilman, former reporter releases second murder mysteryLocal author Mark Bliss a former Southeast Missourian reporter who is now on the Cape Girardeau City Council is taking readers on another trip to Elmwood, Missouri, to unravel another murder mystery. "Grounded in Murder", the second installment...
-
Special Olympics program coordinator Scott Williams honored for dedication4For 26 years, Scott Williams, recreation division manager for the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, has been involved with Special Olympics, getting his start in college to now being a part-time program director for the Southeast...
-
Jason Smith, Missouri's U.S. Senators, back Trump36Southeast Missouri U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee and longtime supporter of Donald Trump, remains fully in the former president's corner as Trump faces his expected arraignment Tuesday, April 4, on...
-
Cape Girardeau Public Schools evaluates its libraries as above average1A report on the biannual evaluation of Cape Girardeau Public Schools libraries was given during a regular meeting of the Board of Education on Monday, March 27. Howard Benyon, deputy superintendent of Elementary Education and the next district...
-
Photo Gallery 4/2/23Cape Anime Con
-
Limbaugh, Sr., Kohlfeld, Horrell honored at annual Cape Chamber dinner3This story is updated. Retired Senior U.S. District Court Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr. was recognized Friday, March 31, with the 2022 Rush H. Limbaugh Award, named for the jurist's late father, at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce annual...
-
Jackson man among nine killed in Army helicopter crash in Kentucky5LOUISVILLE, Ky. The nine service members who died in a crash involving two U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters ranged in age from 23 to 36 and were from seven states, the military said Friday, as it released the identities of the soldiers and an...
-
Five run for Jackson school board6A quintet of candidates hopes to fill three, three-year terms on the Jackson Board of Education in the Tuesday, April 4, election. The ballot will have the hopefuls listed in the following order: n Brandon Parker Pylate n Christine Warren n Gregory...
-
Capaha Park restroom vandalized with paint9A property damage incident was reported for one of the restrooms on Cherry Hill in Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. Doug Gannon, director of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation, said the damage was caused by paint splattered on the interior of the...
-
Traffic signal at Siemers, Lambert in Cape Girardeau causes longer wait times8Motorists experiencing long wait times at the traffic signals located at the Siemers and Lambert drives intersection in Cape Girardeau can blame periodic malfunctions. According to a Facebook post from the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department, the...
-
Friday night's 'The Little Mermaid' performance at Notre Dame rescheduled to MondayBecause of severe weather, the 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, performance of "The Little Mermaid", Notre Dame Regional High School's spring musical, has been postponed and rescheduled to 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, in Cape Girardeau. The school apologizes for...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 4/3/23 meetingCape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, April 3, City Hall Presentations n Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation n Arbor Day Proclamation Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board applicants n Discussion of Casino Funding Policy ...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 4/3/23 meetingCity of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, April 3 Introduction of guests/visitors n Mayor Dwain Hahs to present a proclamation in recognition of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month to Alix Gasser, development...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/3/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, April 3, 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, March 27, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
-
Kimbel, Williams compete in Jackson's Ward 41Incumbent Fourth Ward Jackson City Alderman Tom Kimbel is seeking reelection to a seventh two-year term and is opposed by challenger Shana Williams in the Tuesday, April 4 election. The Southeast Missourian posed questions to the two hopefuls in the...
-
Addams Family comes to Cape Central High; Friday night's performance rescheduled for Sunday afternoon3Kinder Performance Hall audience members will take a trip to visit the kooky and creepy Addams family, while watching Cape Central High School students perform their adaptation of the musical comedy "The Addams Family". Central had its opening...
-
National Weather Service: 'Stay vigilant' this afternoon with severe weather threatThe National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, announced most of the region has been upgraded to a moderate, level 4 of 5, risk of severe thunderstorms today, Friday, March 31. "Be vigilant, have your tornado plan ready, and be ready to act if...
-
Hotshots Bar and Grill's liquor license suspension upheld, but shortened2Cape Girardeau Liquor License Review Board members voted unanimously Thursday, March 30, to uphold, but shorten, the suspension of Hotshots Bar and Grill's liquor license. The downtown Cape Girardeau business' license was suspended following a March...
-
-
-
Cape Girardeaus Joy Brooker tries out on Americas Got TalentCape Girardeau singing telegram extraordinaire and social media sensation Joy Brooker is stepping onto Americas TV stage. Brooker recently performed in front of the judges and crowd on NBCs Americas Got Talent...
-
Jefferson pool set to open next week11The Jefferson Elementary Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau will open to the public Monday, April 3, with a ribbon-cutting to follow later in the week. The grand opening event for the pool will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 6. The ceremony will...
-
Fire engine, passenger vehicle collide in Cape GirardeauA Cape Girardeau Fire Department engine and a passenger vehicle collided late Wednesday morning, March 29, near the intersection of South Sprigg and Independence streets in Cape Girardeau. The accident happened at the entrance to a parking lot for...
-
-
Church in Gordonville votes to leave United Methodist denomination22Zion United Methodist Church in Gordonville voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination March 19 adding to the droves of churches leaving the second largest Protestant denomination in the U.S. The congregation of the rural church...
-
Cape Girardeau school board authorizes contract negotiations on athletic complex15At a regular meeting, Monday, March 27, the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education authorized negotiations with multiple contractors in the construction of the first phase of an athletic complex to be built on the Central High School...
-
Habitat for Humanity house dedicated to family in Marble Hill2MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Kelsey Johnson received the key to her new home at a dedication ceremony Sunday, March 26, in Marble Hill. This is the 62nd home Habitat for Humanity -- Cape Area has dedicated in the 36 years it has been in operation. The...
-
Chaffee teacher faces sexual misconduct charges4CHAFFEE, Mo. -- A Chaffee school teacher faces two felonies and one misdemeanor charge for allegedly attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with a 16-year-old girl. Mitchell John Dirnberger, an industrial technology shop teacher at Chaffee Junior...