Poem: My Country Garden

Photo by Annie Spratt

The fragrance of jasmine,

honeysuckle and rose,

fill up the air and tickle my nose.

Sweet peas ramble

over hedges, fences and dell,

daisies, lilies and hollyhocks beckon,

Come, sit a spell.

Butterflies and hummingbirds

hover nearby

in my little piece of heaven

under the deep blue sky.

As I weed, hoe and water,

day after day,

I know God is here with me,

by my side He will stay.

So, when trouble or worries

surround me,

my country garden

is the place to go.

A special reminder

of my Lord and Savior

who loves me so.

Mary Koeberl Rechenberg, retired teacher, has published four childrens books and her memoir. She enjoys writing poetry, articles and essays about special people and places.