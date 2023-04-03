For release immediately, with photo

April 1, 2023

QUALLS RECEIVES NEW MEMBER AWARD

Bruce Qualls of Jackson, a financial representative with Modern Woodmen of America, was New Member Leader in the Missouri East Region for the month of March.

Qualls joined Modern Woodmen in October 2005. Modern Woodmen of America is a fraternal life insurance society headquartered in Rock Island, IL. Modern Woodmen provides life insurance, annuity, and security products to over 717,000 members nationwide.

For more information contact Bruce at 573-204-3205 or call the regional office at 573-701-0163.

END