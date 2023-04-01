We are fed up

Letter to the Editor

Last night on the Fox News show "Waters", after Senator Hawley had given several examples of how the left is using their power against us, he concluded with this comment: "The American people will not stand for this."

I sent him a note and asked that he not use that line again. It suggests that there is something else we can do that we are not currently doing.

We don't burn down buildings and shoot up the town like the left does. We elect people like him to do, for us, what we cannot do for ourselves. I could handle, "The American people are fed-up; and so are we."

The question I put to him, in light of the left using their power against us, was, how are they able? They stop a parent protesting an out-of-control school board, yet a "trans" individual can go into a school and straddle a student sitting in a desk (as reported by Fox News), or a group of them can disruptively protest a Kirk Cameron book event with kids and nothing is done to stop it. How has that become possible?

I like Hawley. I made it clear it was more a cry than a slam. As they have positioned themselves to lead our nation, we look to them to do just that. We can be saved by a proper stand. An improper one has us where we are. We have one opportunity to get it right.

MIKE JONES, Cape Girardeau