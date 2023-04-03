News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 4-3-23
O Lord Jesus, in all things may we keep our eyes on you. Amen.
Special Olympics program coordinator Scott Williams honored for dedicationFor 26 years, Scott Williams, recreation division manager for the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, has been involved with Special Olympics, getting his start in college to now being a part-time program director for the Southeast...
Jason Smith, Missouri's U.S. Senators, back TrumpSoutheast Missouri U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee and longtime supporter of Donald Trump, remains fully in the former president's corner as Trump faces his expected arraignment Tuesday, April 4, on...
City councilman, former reporter releases second murder mysteryLocal author Mark Bliss a former Southeast Missourian reporter who is now on the Cape Girardeau City Council is taking readers on another trip to Elwood, Missouri, to unravel another murder mystery. "Grounded in Murder", the second installment...
Cape Girardeau Public Schools evaluates its libraries as above averageA report on the biannual evaluation of Cape Girardeau Public Schools libraries was given during a regular meeting of the Board of Education on Monday, March 27. Howard Benyon, deputy superintendent of Elementary Education and the next district...
Photo Gallery 4/2/23Cape Anime Con
Limbaugh, Sr., Kohlfeld, Horrell honored at annual Cape Chamber dinner3This story is updated. Retired Senior U.S. District Court Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr. was recognized Friday, March 31, with the 2022 Rush H. Limbaugh Award, named for the jurist's late father, at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce annual...
Jackson man among nine killed in Army helicopter crash in Kentucky5LOUISVILLE, Ky. The nine service members who died in a crash involving two U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters ranged in age from 23 to 36 and were from seven states, the military said Friday, as it released the identities of the soldiers and an...
Five run for Jackson school board6A quintet of candidates hopes to fill three, three-year terms on the Jackson Board of Education in the Tuesday, April 4, election. The ballot will have the hopefuls listed in the following order: n Brandon Parker Pylate n Christine Warren n Gregory...
Capaha Park restroom vandalized with paint9A property damage incident was reported for one of the restrooms on Cherry Hill in Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. Doug Gannon, director of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation, said the damage was caused by paint splattered on the interior of the...
Traffic signal at Siemers, Lambert in Cape Girardeau causes longer wait times8Motorists experiencing long wait times at the traffic signals located at the Siemers and Lambert drives intersection in Cape Girardeau can blame periodic malfunctions. According to a Facebook post from the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department, the...
Friday night's 'The Little Mermaid' performance at Notre Dame rescheduled to MondayBecause of severe weather, the 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, performance of "The Little Mermaid", Notre Dame Regional High School's spring musical, has been postponed and rescheduled to 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, in Cape Girardeau. The school apologizes for...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 4/3/23 meetingCape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, April 3, City Hall Presentations n Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation n Arbor Day Proclamation Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board applicants n Discussion of Casino Funding Policy ...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 4/3/23 meetingCity of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, April 3 Introduction of guests/visitors n Mayor Dwain Hahs to present a proclamation in recognition of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month to Alix Gasser, development...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/3/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, April 3, 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, March 27, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Kimbel, Williams compete in Jackson's Ward 41Incumbent Fourth Ward Jackson City Alderman Tom Kimbel is seeking reelection to a seventh two-year term and is opposed by challenger Shana Williams in the Tuesday, April 4 election. The Southeast Missourian posed questions to the two hopefuls in the...
Addams Family comes to Cape Central High; Friday night's performance rescheduled for Sunday afternoon3Kinder Performance Hall audience members will take a trip to visit the kooky and creepy Addams family, while watching Cape Central High School students perform their adaptation of the musical comedy "The Addams Family". Central had its opening...
National Weather Service: 'Stay vigilant' this afternoon with severe weather threatThe National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, announced most of the region has been upgraded to a moderate, level 4 of 5, risk of severe thunderstorms today, Friday, March 31. "Be vigilant, have your tornado plan ready, and be ready to act if...
Hotshots Bar and Grill's liquor license suspension upheld, but shortened2Cape Girardeau Liquor License Review Board members voted unanimously Thursday, March 30, to uphold, but shorten, the suspension of Hotshots Bar and Grill's liquor license. The downtown Cape Girardeau business' license was suspended following a March...
Local senior chosen for Missouri Scholars 100High school senior Sadie Middleton of Jackson High School in Jackson has been selected for the 2023 Missouri Scholars 100, a statewide program that honors 100 of Missouri's top academic students in the graduating class of 2023. Students will be...
Jehovah's Witnesses program coming to CapeThe Jackson and Cape Girardeau Jehovah's Witnesses congregations will present a program featuring the theme "You Can Face the Future With Confidence" on Sunday, April 2. The free 30-minute presentation will be hosted at 10 a.m. at the Jackson and...
Cape Girardeaus Joy Brooker tries out on Americas Got TalentCape Girardeau singing telegram extraordinaire and social media sensation Joy Brooker is stepping onto Americas TV stage. Brooker recently performed in front of the judges and crowd on NBCs Americas Got Talent...
Perry County law enforcement detain student in bomb threat1The Perryville (Missouri) Police Department was notified Wednesday night, March 29, of a possible bomb threat by a Perry County School District middle school student. The juvenile allegedly told several students Wednesday not to come to school...
Jefferson pool set to open next week11The Jefferson Elementary Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau will open to the public Monday, April 3, with a ribbon-cutting to follow later in the week. The grand opening event for the pool will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 6. The ceremony will...
Ruth Knote recalled for cooking, the arts and family2The long life of 1945 Cape Girardeau Central graduate Ruth Rueseler Knote, who died Monday, March 27, at age 95, seems to fit Merriam-Webster Dictionary's definition of a "renaissance woman." To wit: a woman interested in and knowledgeable about...
Cape Girardeau County health board hopefuls tout views5A quartet of candidates seek to fill two four-year terms on the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees in the Tuesday, April 4, election. n Diane Howard, attorney (incumbent) n Nancy Johnson, semi- retired nurse...
Church in Gordonville votes to leave United Methodist denomination22Zion United Methodist Church in Gordonville voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination March 19 adding to the droves of churches leaving the second largest Protestant denomination in the U.S. The congregation of the rural church...
Cape Girardeau school board authorizes contract negotiations on athletic complex15At a regular meeting, Monday, March 27, the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education authorized negotiations with multiple contractors in the construction of the first phase of an athletic complex to be built on the Central High School...
Habitat for Humanity house dedicated to family in Marble Hill2MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Kelsey Johnson received the key to her new home at a dedication ceremony Sunday, March 26, in Marble Hill. This is the 62nd home Habitat for Humanity -- Cape Area has dedicated in the 36 years it has been in operation. The...
Chaffee teacher faces sexual misconduct charges4CHAFFEE, Mo. -- A Chaffee school teacher faces two felonies and one misdemeanor charge for allegedly attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with a 16-year-old girl. Mitchell John Dirnberger, an industrial technology shop teacher at Chaffee Junior...
Most read 3/27/23Lowndes woman found dead in water recovery incident in Bollinger County2A Lowndes, Missouri, woman was found dead in a water recovery incident Saturday night, March 25, in Bollinger County. Debbie Barks, 70, was driving home on Route H, north of Zalma, Missouri, and did not see the road was covered with water,...
Most read 3/27/23Local bankers react to latest Fed move2Cape Girardeau banking leaders are weighing in on the Federal Reserve Board's decision Wednesday, March 22, to raise its key interest rate for the ninth time since March 2022. The latest hike, 0.25%, like the others before it, is designed to...