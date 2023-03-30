News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science Missouri Presents Get Your CEU Kicks on Route 66 Conference
The American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science Missouri (ASCLS-MO) will present the Get Your CEU Kicks on Route 66 Laboratory Learning Conference, taking place in Springfield, MO, on April 20-21, 2023.
ASCLS-MO is proud to bring this two-day conference to the Ozarks Technical Community College Springfield Campus for its biennial event and annual membership meeting. The current president of ASCLS-MO, Candice Barker, has said that this conference is the most important annual state-wide event for laboratory professionals and managers to take part in.
The conference will feature two days of interactive learning that cover a diverse set of topics, including sepsis detection, transgender lab values, regional options for furthering education, bioethics, establishing a professional online presence, and much more. New to the conference this year is a student-focused panel of professionals and educators that will discuss career readiness and other topics relevant to new professionals.
There will be a large exhibition at the conference where over one dozen exhibitors will be present to showcase the latest in technology, equipment, and testing that is used within the laboratory. In addition to the educational sessions and the exhibition hall, there will be a Brew Master talk and event held at the Springfield Brewing Company.
ASCLS-MO is expecting a significant turnout for this conference. If you are interested in attending, you should complete your registration as soon as possible. More details about the event can be found here: https://asclsmo.org/. Previous attendees have described the event as one that you must attend due to the value of the programming, exhibits, and networking.
ASCLS-MO was established in 1949 and was originally named the Missouri Society for Medical Technologists (MSMT). Since that time, the organization has gone through several name changes, but it remains the preeminent organization dedicated to making a positive impact in health care through leadership that will assure excellence in the practice of laboratory medicine. The society has around 200 current members and is one of the largest clinical laboratory science professional organizations within the State of Missouri. ASCLS-MOs core beliefs include a) quality laboratory service is essential to quality health care, b) everyone deserves access to safe, effective, efficient, equitable, and patient-centered healthcare, and c) advancing the laboratory profession advances health care.
ASCLS-MO Website: https://asclsmo.org/
ASCLS-MO Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asclsmo
