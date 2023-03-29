Pi Day Celebrated at Guardian Angel School (correction)

Pi day is normally celebrated on March 14 (3-14) because Pi equals 3.14. How clever are these mathematicians!! However, Guardian Angel School in Oran decided to celebrate on Wednesday, March 15.

The celebration began with the 8th graders taking turns telling interesting facts regarding pi. Next came the pi challenge. All of Ms. Ann Whistler's math students in grades 3-8 were able to study the infinite number of pi and recite from memory as many digits as they could recall. The top 3 students won prizes. Nine of the math students took her up on the offer. This was the first time she offered this challenge to the third graders and 4 of them memorized and recited digits of pi with one receiving 2nd place. There were also 2-5th graders, 2-7th graders, and 1-8th grader. Jonah Dirnberger in 8th grade was the top person reciting 54 numbers. The second place winner was Chloe Caudle, 3rd grade, with 34 numbers and third place was won by Ashtyn Pobst, 5th grade, with 21 numbers.

After the contest, everyone got a piece of pie and a drink. The pies, drinks, and paper products were donated by the math student families and staff. All the students and staff look forward to this day every year. Ms. Ann plans to make a wall of honor of the overall top student from all her years of math teaching at Guardian Angel. Currently, Cooper Bryant, who graduated last year, had the record with 100 digits.