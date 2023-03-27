News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Cairo Historical Group to hold Annual Fundraiser
Cairo, IL MARCH 27, 2023 The Cairo Historical Preservation Project, Inc. (TCHPP) will be hosting their 2nd Annual Cairo Magnolia Celebration on Saturday, May 6. The fundraiser will once again be held on the grounds of the historic 1869 Magnolia Manor at 2700 Washington Avenue in Cairo. Individual and group tickets are on sale now through April 22 on the TCHPP website and in person at the Cairo Public Library, 1609 Washington Avenue.
According to Robbin Ramey-Patterson, board director and event chairperson, This years Celebration theme is Home is Where the Heart Is Connecting the Generations. We want to bring together people of all generations and walks of life to pass down our common love of Historical Cairo.
Last years inaugural Cairo Magnolia Celebration had close to 200 people in attendance, including current and former residents and state and local officials. Nearly $20,000 was raised to benefit four primary city historical treasures: the Cairo Public Library, the Custom House Museum, Magnolia Manor, and Ward Chapel AME Church.
This unique hometown event begins with check-in at 9:00 am and lasts until mid-afternoon. Exclusive, guided tours (with complimentary shuttle service) of all four Project buildings will be available at designated intervals. Food and refreshments, entertainment, and an important report on TCHPPs preservation progress round out the program. For the most current information, please follow our Facebook and Instagram accounts or check our website.
The Cairo Historical Preservation Project, Inc. was founded in 2021 by Cairo native and current board director Pete Kaha. Its non-profit mission is to preserve and protect the historical resources of the city. Donations to TCHPP can be designated towards specific buildings or to general fund needs. And since the group received its 501C3 status early last year, gifts are tax-deductible.
When asked what makes this new Cairo non-profit different, TCHPP president Don E. Patton stated, Our board, advisors, and volunteers are a pro-active, diverse team of former and current residents. Although from different walks of life and different generations, but we banded together during the Pandemic because we saw an urgent need. What we all share is a love of Cairo, our hometown, and we want to preserve and protect its history while applauding the citys needed economic renewal.
TCHPPs vision to accomplish this is three-pronged: awareness and fundraising for historic locations; promoting community inclusivity, education, and tourism; and identifying and establishing younger leadership to sustain the Projects goals for years to come.
