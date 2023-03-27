Thompson Rehder legislation reduces 'bureaucratic regulations'
There's legislation making its way through the Missouri General Assembly that would reduce regulations for patients seeking vaccinations.
Senate Bill 41, filed by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder (R-District 27), would allow pharmacists to administer routine vaccinations, such as those for influenza, group A streptococcus and COVID-19. It also allows pharmacists to administer vaccines approved by the FDA to address a public health need during a public health emergency.
The senator recently wrote in a column appearing in this newspaper that prior to 2020, pharmacists could only administer vaccines under protocol agreements with a physician. Because of the pandemic, the Trump administration changed this and made it possible for patients to receive vaccines from their pharmacists.
With the vaccine rules set to expire this year, Thompson Rehder wants to make this permanent for Missourians going forward.
There's much to like about the legislation. It lowers costs for patients, allowing individuals to forgo the expense of a doctor's visit simply to receive a routine vaccination. It expands access. For many Missourians, especially in the more rural parts of our state, it's easier to get to a pharmacy than the doctor's office. And going to the pharmacy for a vaccine means less time away from work.
While this issue started to get attention during the pandemic, it's not about COVID-19. Thompson Rehder is clear she is for patient choice on that issue. This legislation is about allowing patients to get routine vaccines from their pharmacists. Or as the senator says, it's about "reducing bureaucratic regulations." Other vaccines, such as typhoid, rabies, tuberculosis, smallpox and some others will continue to require physician supervision.
The legislation passed the Senate and is now in the House. We believe it makes sense and would hope the House approves it for the governor to sign.
