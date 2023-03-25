News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 3-26-23
Lord Jesus, we worship you, for you are the way, the truth and the life. Amen.
What's past is prologue - recalling a Cape Girardeau bank failureIt's been a rough March for the financial community. The Federal Reserve Board Wednesday raised interest rates for a ninth time in the latest attempt to curb inflation. Just two weeks ago, the nation received news of the failure of two banks: Santa...
Cape Girardeau physician gives rationale for settling case with feds5Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon Sonjay Fonn and Deborah Seeger, also of Cape, have released a statement via their attorney detailing why they settled a years-long lawsuit with federal officials. On Wednesday, March 22, U.S. Justice Department announced...
Suspect arrested following alleged shots firedOne Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody Thursday night, March 23, for alleged felony unlawful use of a firearm related to a shots fire incident in Cape Girardeau that evening. Cape Girardeau Police Department officers responded at 11 p.m....
Shots fired near Themis in Cape still under investigationNo arrests were made and no injuries were reported in connection with a shots-fired incident Thursday night, March 23 at the 500 block on North Silver Springs Road near Themis Street in Cape Girardeau. Robert Newton, public information officer for...
Cape man wanted for unlawful use after alleged heated argumentA Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody for unlawful use of a weapon after allegedly threatening a woman with a handgun during an argument March 18. Cape Girardeau Police officer William Sammut responded around 2 a.m., March 18, to a Woodlawn...
Cape patrol car temporarily stolen during incident investigation8A Cape Girardeau Police car was temporarily stolen during an incident investigation Thursday, March 23. According to a CGPD Facebook post, around 11 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of South Ellis Street for a report of shots fired in the...
Sports betting gets House OK though region's lawmaker balks9GOP state House Rep. Herman Morse, whose District 151 takes in southwestern Cape Girardeau County, voted with the minority Wednesday, March 22, on an approved bill sponsored by Warrensburg Republican Dan Houx legalizing sports betting in the Show Me...
Catholic food pantry named in Cape Girardeau1The new Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry in Cape Girardeau, which opened in October, has been named for Sister Lucille M. Zerr, who died Oct. 19, 2015. Edward M. Rice, bishop of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese since 2016, will be...
Cape Girardeau Council directs staff to take next steps with potential police substation11Cape Girardeau City Council members directed city staff at their Monday, March 20, meeting to proceed in working with a private developer on a potential police substation in midtown Cape Girardeau. Council members and the developer said they believe...
Hotshots liquor license hearing set for next weekAn appeal review on the suspension of Hotshots Bar and Grill's liquor license in Cape Girardeau will be held next week. The city moved to suspend the license of the downtown bar in the wake of a March 4 shooting that left five injured and three in...
Perryville Mayfest parade dates have been releasedPerryville Mayfest will be back in town Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13. This year's theme is a special one, 1923 -- A Perryville Origin Story. This will help celebrate the Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce's 100th anniversary and will...
Parade of Lights set for Thanksgiving weekendThis year, Old Town Cape will host its 31st annual Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, in Cape Girardeau. The theme this year will be "Gnome Place Like Home For the Holidays!" Parade of Light chairpersons Kent and Vicki...
'Critical issues' close Cairo bridge2CAIRO, Ill. -- The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River at Cairo will be closed to traffic, according to a news release issued by the Illinois Department of Transportation. Critical issues were discovered during a routine inspection of the...
Alumni, students, faculty reflect on SEMO's milestone anniversaryHundreds of people turned out for the kickoff of Southeast Missouri State University's yearlong sesquicentennial celebration Wednesday, March 22, at the school's University Center in Cape Girardeau. Some attendees shared their thoughts on the...
President Carlos Vargas: SEMO committed to continued service to region6The Southeast Missouri State University Marching Band played "Happy Birthday" and confetti rained down on cheering celebrants as SEMO president Carlos Vargas pulled a ribbon to open a giant present filled with balloons and T-shirts to celebrate the...
A second SEMO sesquicentennial focused on teachersSoutheast Missouri State University will celebrate two sesquicentennials this year. SEMO's College of Education, Health and Human Studies, which houses the Educator Preparation program, is turning 150, as is the university. According to the...
La Croix Church votes to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church15Members of Cape Girardeau's La Croix Church voted overwhelmingly this week to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, following hundreds of other congregations that have done so across the country in recent months. Members of the one of the...
Cape neurosurgeon, fiancee to pay $825K lawsuit settlement over alleged kickbacks5A Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon and his fiancee have agreed to settle a lawsuit relating to alleged illegal kickbacks for $825,000. Dr. Sonjay Fonn and his fiancee, Deborah Seeger, and their companies Midwest Neurosurgeons LLC and DS Medical LLC ...
Jackson sets 'tiny houses' hearing1Jackson Board of Aldermen will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, April 17, to consider changing current zoning for "defining and limiting" tiny houses within city limits. Presently, according to Jackson Building and Planning manager Larry...
Stars & Stripes bill passes, Cape County finally includedAfter a couple of false starts due to an oversight involving Cape Girardeau County, state House Bill 130 passed 157-0 on Wednesday, March 22, in Jefferson City. Among the lawmakers voting unanimously on the legislation to designate 26 Southeast...
Highway 91 in Scott County closed for railroad maintenanceHighway 91 in Scott County from U.S. 61 to County Road 411 near Morley, Missouri will be closed as railroad crews perform railroad maintenance. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will begin at 7 a.m....
Cape Girardeau County 'Century Farms' noted1Missouri Century Farms program recognizes farms owned by the same family for 100 or more consecutive years. In its 17-page 2022 annual report presented Monday, March 20, to the Cape Girardeau County Commission, University of Missouri Extension...
Candidates for Cape Giradeau school board double-down on their positions12The five candidates running for three seats on the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education addressed voters during a forum Monday, March 20. The forum, held at the Richard D. Kinder Performance Hall at Cape Girardeau Central High School,...
ALDI preparing for site prep work in Jackson5A long-awaited retail development is about to come to fruition as ALDI is expected to begin site development work for a new Jackson grocery next week at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd., adjacent to Alliance Bank. Surveyors from Cole & Associates in St. Louis...
Renovation of old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse to start next week5Demolition work is expected to begin Monday, March 27, in preparation for a $7,712,717 remodel at the now-vacant 1908 Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson. County commissioners March 13 OK'd a change order from Jackson's Penzel Construction,...
New hotel planned near Exit 99 in Cape GirardeauMidamerica Hotels Corp. has entered into an agreement to bring a 92-room Tru by Hilton hotel to a parcel in front of Cape Girardeau SportsPlex and nearby to Acees convenience store, with ready access to Exit 99 of Interstate 55 between Cape...
Van Buren's The Landing expected to reopen in early April1VAN BUREN, Mo. The Landing is finishing construction on its rebuilt Rose Cliff Lodge next month. After more than a year of rebuilding, co-owner and family patriarch Tom Bedell expects the new and improved lodge to open in the first or second week...
Nations approve key UN science report on climate changeBERLIN -- Governments gave their blessing on Sunday to a major new U.N. report on climate change, after approval was held up by a battle between rich and developing countries over emissions targets and financial aid to vulnerable nations. The report...
Most read 3/18/23Jackson R-2 School District seeking two tax increases26(Editor's note: This is the first of a series of articles about the Jackson School District's tax propositions on the April 4 ballot.) Jackson Indian stickers, whether representing the school itself or a recreational sports offshoot of the school's...