Letter to the Editor
A talented musician
Dr. Joe Jefferson has taken a job at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. It's a loss to our River Campus. Many of you know him, and many have enjoyed his jazz band performances at Bedell Hall. They were the best.
He called to thank me for including him in my orchestra and Dixieland band. He was loved by students, faculty and town folk alike; me, too. This is the second outstanding musician we have lost recently. Kevin Tague left last semester. Let's hope they will be replaced with similar outstanding brass players.
JERRY FORD, Cape Girardeau
