Congratulations to Notre Dame

Letter to the Editor

Congratulations to the Notre Dame Bulldogs!

As team hosts for the Missouri State High School Basketball Championships in Springfield, we had the opportunity to spend time with the players, coaches and fans from Cape Girardeau, Missouri. These people were distinguished representatives of their community, and you should be proud of the excellent impression they made in Springfield.

It was very evident that these players are well coached, not just on the basketball court but also in life. My son and I had wonderful interactions with all members of the team and ended the weekend feeling like we were friends with all of them.

Congratulations to the town, the high school and, most importantly, the team! Best of luck to the Notre Dame Bulldogs as they build on this year's success!

CRAIG WRIGHT AND ELLIOTT WRIGHT,

Battlefield, Missouri