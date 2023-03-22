News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 3-22-23
O Lord Jesus, we praise you, for through you their is salvation. Amen.
More to explore
SEMO moves 150th anniversary street fair indoorsFollowing all-day rain Tuesday, March 21, and with a forecast for winds up to 20 miles per hour Wednesday, March 22, Southeast Missouri State University has announced a change for Wednesday's planned 150th anniversary party street fair. According to...
Candidates for Cape Giradeau school board double-down on their positions1The five candidates running for three seats on the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education addressed voters during a forum Monday, March 20. The forum, held at the Richard D. Kinder Performance Hall at Cape Girardeau Central High School,...
Cape Girardeau assistant chief honored at state levelA member of the command staff at the Cape Girardeau Police Department received a statewide honor this week. Cape Girardeau assistant police Chief Rodney Barker was named the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Missouri Crisis Intervention...
ALDI preparing for site prep work in JacksonA long-awaited retail development is about to come to fruition as ALDI is expected to begin site development work for a new Jackson grocery next week at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd., adjacent to Alliance Bank. Surveyors from Cole & Associates in St. Louis...
Teacher pay at core of Jackson School District tax proposalThe Jackson School District is the fastest-growing school district in the region, having added nearly 1,000 students to its rolls in the last decade. However, teacher salaries are slipping in the opposite direction. The district is asking voters to...
Prop N would fund new performing arts center in JacksonThe old auditorium at Jackson High School was built in 1939. It was built for elementary school children. What that means is that the auditorium wasn't built for those with long legs or a wider posterior. It also wasn't built for people requiring a...
Cape Girardeau County 'Century Farms' notedMissouri Century Farms program recognizes farms owned by the same family for 100 or more consecutive years. In its 17-page 2022 annual report presented Monday, March 20, to the Cape Girardeau County Commission, University of Missouri Extension...
Jackson puts North Elementary gym in ballot language for Prop NIf Proposition N passes Tuesday, April 4, North Elementary will finally get its new gymnasium. Voters there were disappointed when the school did not get the gym built as part of Proposition J, the district's previous tax initiative. Jackson...
Woodstock fundraising event to help Care to LearnDust off your bell bottoms and throw on your love beads for a night to help fundraise for the community as Cape Girardeau Care to Learn Chapter will be holding a Woodstock Night on Friday, March 31. The event will be held at Drury Plaza Conference...
$63M in capital improvements expected in next fiscal yearThe City of Cape Girardeau has more than $63 million in capital improvements planned for next fiscal year, according to a recent update of the program list extending through 2028. Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to adoption of...
Renovation of old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse to start next week4Demolition work is expected to begin Monday, March 27, in preparation for a $7,712,717 remodel at the now-vacant 1908 Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson. County commissioners March 13 OK'd a change order from Jackson's Penzel Construction,...
The impact of nonprofits in Southeast MissouriWhat comes to mind when you think of charities and nonprofits? Likely you think of organizations that make a difference in our communities by supporting education through scholarships, by providing health care and social services to residents in...
Chief Blair: Major crime in Cape down nearly 11% in 2022 compared to 20219Cape Girardeau police Chief Wes Blair touted the success of community engagement and force multipliers as he reported both cases and calls for service were down last year. Blair presented a 2022 annual report before Cape Girardeau City Council...
Scott City High School group to teach tech day for seniors1Scott City High school's AMPLIFI organization will host its first tech day Thursday, March 23. Senior citizens aged 55 and older in the area will have the chance to meet with local students to help learn about cellphone apps, how to create and use...
Route Z in Scout County closed for drainage work; Route PP in Bollinger County closed for culvert replacementRoute Z in Scott County between U.S. 61 and County Road 437 near Vanduser, Missouri, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from...
Local News 3/20/23Family works to bring Levi's Adventure Trail to SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. This weekend marked 11 years since the Collom family lost Levi. Levi Stephen Collom died of sudden unexpected death in childhood, also known as SUDC, on March 18, 2012. Levi's family has kept his memory alive and ensured he will...
Local News 3/20/23Earthquake insurance coverage low in Southeast Missouri despite risks7PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. The cost of earthquake insurance has increased 352% in Southeast Missouri since 2000. This is in a region where building codes often struggle to meet the most up-to-date damage prevention measures for a higher magnitude temblor...
Most read 3/20/23New hotel planned near Exit 99 in Cape GirardeauMidamerica Hotels Corp. has entered into an agreement to bring a 92-room Tru by Hilton hotel to a parcel in front of Cape Girardeau SportsPlex and nearby to Acees convenience store, with ready access to Exit 99 of Interstate 55 between Cape...
Most read 3/20/23Nations approve key UN science report on climate changeBERLIN -- Governments gave their blessing on Sunday to a major new U.N. report on climate change, after approval was held up by a battle between rich and developing countries over emissions targets and financial aid to vulnerable nations. The report...
Photo Gallery 3/19/23Community rallies around friend with cancerThe "Be Rad 4 Brad" benefit concert and auction sought to raise funds for Brad Moore, a local who was diagnosed with stage 4 Melanoma, a type of skin cancer. Bands performed all evening on Saturday, Mar. 18 at Port Cape in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Jackson R-2 School District seeking two tax increases26(Editor's note: This is the first of a series of articles about the Jackson School District's tax propositions on the April 4 ballot.) Jackson Indian stickers, whether representing the school itself or a recreational sports offshoot of the school's...
Solar Eclipse Expo coming to Cape Girardeau in JulyA solar eclipse, an infrequent astronomical occurrence, casts an often dazzling, eerie shadow upon the earth. Mid-summer events have been scheduled to help local residents prepare for the next time an eclipse may be viewed in our area. "An eclipse...
Stunt man to present at SEMO Fault Line Film FestivalFight and stunt choreographer Kevin McCurdy will be the featured presenter at the 13th annual Fault Line Film Festival, Thursday, March 23 through Saturday, March 25, at Southeast Missouri State University. According to SEMO's website, the festival...
Sikeston man sentenced to 15 years for bank robbery5CAPE GIRARDEAU -- A Southeast Missouri man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a 2020 bank robbery in Sikeston. Keith Lamar Dunlap, 56, of Sikeston was sentenced Thursday, March 16, to 15 years in federal prison for robbing the Citizens Bank of...
Community members plead with board to rehire Kelly High School principal8Several community members on Tuesday, March 14 pleaded with Scott County R-4 "Kelly" Board of Education members to consider hiring back Dan Hecht as the high school principal for the 2023-2024 school year. During its Feb. 15 monthly meeting, the...
Local bankers react to California's SVB failure4Three Cape Girardeau bank executives say the Friday, March 10, failure of Santa Clara, California-headquartered Silicon Valley Bank, the 16th-largest such institution in the U.S., could not happen here. Steve Taylor, board chairman and president/CEO...
Board approves Bruns as new Jackson High School principal1The Jackson Board of Education approved the promotion of assistant high school principal Roseann Bruns to the high school principal post at its meeting Tuesday night, March 14. Bruns will replace outgoing principal Seth Harrell, who announced...
TJ's is back, but is it better than ever?It's been four years since TJ's Burgers, Wings and Pizza has been featured in this column. In that time, TJ's has not only become a staple in Fruitland, but it has closed, moved and then reopened. I thought it was high time I checked it out at the...
Most read 3/15/23Trauma can continue after gunshots stop2The shots triggered chaos. And they might continue to trigger anxiety for the foreseeable future. Hotshots Bar and Grill in Cape Girardeau was packed March 4, even more than usual, when gunshots sounded near the pool tables. That's according to...
Most read 3/15/23Cape Girardeau moving to suspend Hotshots liquor license in wake of shooting30The City of Cape Girardeau is moving to suspend Hotshots Bar and Grills liquor license in the wake of the March 4 shooting on the premises. The suspension will go into effect Friday, March 24, according to city officials. Additional details...