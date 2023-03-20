In celebration of Southeast Missouri State's sesquicentennial

Editorial

"That's the funny thing about birthdays, they're kind of an annual thing."

That quote from the 2010 animated musical "Tangled" is often used in social media clips. It's humorous. And, of course, true. But there are some birthdays  and anniversaries  that stand out a bit more than the rest. One of those special days  make that, years  is coming up for Southeast Missouri State University.

The university will kick off its sesquicentennial year Wednesday, March 22, in what's being referred to as Southeast's "birthday". From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. there will be festivities outside Academic Hall on campus, including a street fair, activities, giveaways and refreshments. There are no classes during this two-hour window, and students and community members are welcome to join in the celebration.

Wednesday's celebration is just one of many that will be held over the next year. The events will continue through April 2024, finishing with the Great American Eclipse, with Cape Girardeau located in the center of totality.

Several departments on campus will celebrate milestone anniversaries during the upcoming year. Of course, the university was started as a teacher-training institution. It was later referred to as a teachers' college. So the Department of Education will also mark its 150th year.

The history of SEMO is quite remarkable. As Southeast Missourian journalist Jeff Long recently wrote, state lawmakers approved a bill to establish the Third District Normal School in Southeast Missouri on March 22, 1873. On Aug. 27, 1873, the school's Board of Regents voted to locate it here. Cape Girardeau's bid of $54,865 beat out Iron County, which bid $50,608.

That investment has most certainly paid dividends for Cape Girardeau and the Southeast Missouri region. Studies have shown the economic impact of the university through student spending, employment of faculty and staff, and building projects. And having the university in town continues to add so much to life in our community. From sporting events to arts and culture opportunities at the River Campus to nationally known speakers, these events provide opportunities not only for the university community but also the broader region to enjoy. Simply put, Southeast Missouri State University is a vital part of our community.

SEMO has also been the institution of choice for many. The university continues to produce graduates who are impacting a range of industries, with some prominent graduates making their mark in science, entertainment, business, media and professional sports, among other areas. As mentioned above, the university has and continues to produce educators. Especially in Southeast Missouri, it would be hard to find a school that has not benefited from a SEMO-trained educator. But in addition to education, it's also training nurses, business leaders, media professionals, pilots and more.

There's a rich history with SEMO sports with many great athletes having spent time here. Recently there's been a string of successes for the Redhawks. Since 2019, all of the university's sports programs have won at least one conference or national championship. It's an exciting time to be a SEMO sports fan.

At its core, the university is about helping prepare students to succeed both while they are in college and in their professional careers. Southeast uses the phrase, "The will to do." And 150 years is a pretty good record for a university showing its own "will to do."

Here's to the last 150 years: The visionaries who helped make our local institution possible; the leaders who kept it on track and paved the way forward; and the faculty, staff, students and supporters who believed in the mission of Southeast Missouri State University.