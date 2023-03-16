Speak Out 3-16-23

Illogical time

Daylight Saving Time is illogical, which matches the current state of the USA. So now we are harmonious illogical.

Media bias

Republicans are holding hearings on bias in the media, meaning liberal bias of course. So are they going to hold hearings on Fox for their conservative bias of lies about the 2020 election? Fair is fair, right?

Pot holes

The persons who talk abut Lexington needing the pot holes repaired should try driving on Perryville Road from Cape Rock Drive to Lexington. Lexington is like a super highway compared to Perryville Road.

Broadway Theatre

The decision to delay the demolition of the Broadway Theatre building is a mistake. The building is dangerous, not to mention an eyesore. The owners have had more than enough time to raise money to preserve it. Who will be responsible if someone gets hurt or, worse, killed if it falls. Everything has a beginning and a end. Every death is sad, but we will have good memories and possibly a new beginning in a new building.

World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic has been fun to watch. Rooting for Team USA.