Rotary Club donates to SEMO Food Bank

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Linda Puchbauer
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Check Presentation $2125 from Club Members to SEMO Food Bank

Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service donated $2125 to the SEMO Food Bank. Rotary District 6060 supplied $1000 in a Grant and $1125 was donated from Club Members. Our Club also won the District Wide Hunger Campaign, including 50 Rotary Clubs, by volunteering the most hours at the SEMO Food Bank and donating the most money. Accepting the check was Sarah Garner with SEMO Food Bank and Club members from left: Donna Taylor, Susie O'Connell, Debbie Leoni, Linda Venable and Club President Linda Puchbauer. Our Club is Making a Difference in our Community through Service rather than having lots of meetings.

