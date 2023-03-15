There's much to celebrate in downtown Cape Girardeau

Editorial

Downtown Cape Girardeau has much to celebrate. There is a growing list of fun events for people of all ages. New businesses are popping up. Developers are investing in some of the historic and, in some cases, blighted buildings and repurposing them for new ventures. There's certainly momentum. And part of that momentum can be attributed to the ongoing work of Old Town Cape.

Last week, the organization held its annual dinner to recognize business visionaries and volunteers who are helping shape the culture and economic vitality of the city's downtown.

The Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Kanaan Steiner, along with her husband, Eric, and their team at the room. Hair Design Studio. The husband-wife duo volunteered at every Tunes at Twilight event last year. Kanaan's staff also helped with Old Town Cape events, including donating model hair and make-up services for the organization's Revivify event.

The Business Excellence Award went to Zickfield's Jewelry and Gifts. Kent Zickfield gave heartfelt remarks about working with his children in the business, which is now in its third generation. Kent and his wife, Vicki, have been involved with Old Town Cape since its founding, and Kent was instrumental recently in helping downtown Cape Girardeau get the new historical marker at the corner of Broadway and Main Street.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

The Resiliency Award went to DeWayne and April Schaaf, owners of Celebrations Restaurant and Ebb & Flow Fermentations. Like many industries, the restaurant industry was hit hard by the pandemic. But the couple found new and innovative ways to keep their businesses running, diversifying their business model with things such as outdoor events.

The John Boardman Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation Award went to Brennon Todt for his efforts with the building at the corner of William and Main streets. The old warehouse was renovated and renamed River & Rails. It now includes space for retailers Hot Sauce Werks and Water & William Olive Oil Co., along with Frame A Memory Photography Studio.

The Judith Ann Crow Residential Historic Rehabilitation Award was presented to Suzanne Hightower for the Speakeasy Lofts. Built in the 1920s, the space has been renovated to house six second-floor units. And the main level features Speakeasy Coffee. In presenting the award, it was noted that a single unit of second-story housing can generate more than $40,000 in economic impact for the area.

Justin Kertz, owner of Cornerstone Facility Management, was presented with a Special Recognition Award. The Downtown Community Improvement District contracts with Kertz's company for downtown cleaning, but outside of the project's scope, Kertz volunteers time for additional projects. During the presentation, it was noted Kertz and his wife added Christmas decorations to the downtown planters. He also donated use of his equipment to help clean up the front of the Broadway Theatre property.

Former Old Town Cape executive director Marla Mills was honored with the Distinguished Service Award. Mills joined Old Town Cape when she was the only staff member. She helped raise awareness for Old Town Cape and was instrumental in the DREAM Initiative. Cape Girardeau also received the Great American Main Street Award during her tenure.

The Outstanding Mission Support Award went to River Radio. The media company has partnered with Old Town Cape regularly to promote programs and events in studio and on the scene.

The Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award went to Lee Schlitt, who has served on the organization's board since 2006. Schlitt is the owner of Broadway Pharmacy in downtown Cape Girardeau and a landlord. Along with serving as president of the board several times, he's co-chaired the annual fundraiser.

Some notes from the evening: During 2022, there were 23 new businesses added to the Old Town Cape district, which produced 62 new jobs. And there was more than $10 million invested. This speaks well not simply for Old Town Cape but for those business owners who see this part of town as a growth area and something they want to be part of going forward. That's exciting, and it's good for Cape Girardeau.