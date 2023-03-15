News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 3-15-23
O Lord Jesus, thank you that we have victory through you, our precious Savior. Amen.
More to explore
-
Trauma can continue after gunshots stopThe shots triggered chaos. And they might continue to trigger anxiety for the foreseeable future. Hotshots Bar and Grill in Cape Girardeau was packed March 4, even more than usual, when gunshots sounded near the pool tables. That's according to...
-
Cape Girardeau moving to suspend Hotshots liquor license in wake of shooting5The City of Cape Girardeau is moving to suspend Hotshots Bar and Grills liquor license in the wake of the March 4 shooting on the premises. The suspension will go into effect Friday, March 24, according to city officials. Additional details...
-
Lynwood poised for growth with building expansion projectSitting on a 45-acre site off U.S. 61 not far from Cape County Park North, Cape Girardeau's Lynwood Baptist Church is preparing for expansion. Mark Anderson, senior pastor of the 1,300-member congregation, said Lynwood -- which launched in 1959 and...
-
Date set for groundbreaking ceremony for new Cape Girardeau Airport terminalCape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Katrina Amos announced that the groundbreaking ceremony for the new terminal at the Airport Advisory Board will be next month. The ceremony for the eventual 20,000-square-foot terminal will take place at 10...
-
Cape Girardeau's school board candidates to address voters2Candidates running for Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education will be addressing voters at a forum at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 20. The event is sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Community Teachers' Association (CTA) and will be...
-
Jackson High School Interact Club hosts runThe Jackson High School Interact Club, an extension of the Jackson Rotary Club will be sponsoring the annual Purple Paw 5K on Saturday, March 25. The race will be held at Jackson East Elementary School. Participants may compete in the 5K or can...
-
Kenny Rogers Children's Center marks 50 years ahead of 42nd telethonSIKESTON, Mo. -- This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Kenny Rogers Children's Center, which has provided occupational, physical and speech therapy to children throughout the area at no cost to the families served. The Kenny Rogers Children's...
-
Missouri Legislature reaches halfway point of sessionMissouri's General Assembly has reached the halfway point of its current legislative session and is taking a one-week break until Monday, March 20. Only one bill has made it past both houses of the Legislature a supplementary budget measure...
-
Gas prices jump as spring approaches2Average statewide gas prices jumped 5 cents to an average of $3.04 in the last week in what AAA suggests is a short-term upward bump because of the switch to summer-blend gasoline. Not to worry, said AAA spokesman Andrew Gross. "The blend switch may...
-
SEMO student takes a trip to Big Apple, comes back with extra dough1Southeast Missouri State University multimedia journalism student April Styer had a plan for her trip to New York City to cover the CMAs for the school newspaper. See "Phantom of the Opera". Go to the 9/11 museum. Be on the "Today" show. Eat a real...
-
Walt Wildman scholarship created at SEMO1Southeast Missouri State University announced Monday, March 13, the creation of a needs-based scholarship in memory of 1971 SEMO graduate and business leader Walt Wildman, who died Oct. 20 at age 77. Wildman, an Air Force veteran, held executive...
-
Camera system helps Cape Girardeau police arrest suspect2The Cape Girardeau Police Department has credited another fugitive arrest to its new camera system. An officer conducted a traffic stop the morning of March 7. During the stop, the driver of the vehicle later identified as Ericonta Flenoid, 40, of...
-
Two injured in Cape Girardeau apartment fire SundayAn apartment fire Sunday morning, March 12, in Cape Girardeau left two injured. No smoke detectors were operating on the premises at the time of the fire, fire Chief Randy Morris Jr. said in a release. Some were present but others appeared to have...
-
Cyclist injured in crash with vehicleA cyclist sustained injuries Monday afternoon, March 13, in a collision with a vehicle. The crash occurred on North Mount Auburn Road near Beaver Creek Drive, according to Cape Girardeau Police Department. The cyclist was transported to a local...
-
-
Local News 3/13/23Homicide of juvenile under investigation in Dexter1DEXTER, Mo. A homicide investigation is underway in Dexter. According to Stoddard County Coroner Brent Stidham and the Dexter Police Department, at 6:14 a.m. Saturday, the Dexter Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Alice...
-
-
Candidates for Cape school board stake out positions8There are five candidates competing for three seats on the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education in the Tuesday, April 4, municipal election. Candidates Kim Swartz and Roy Diamond will be challenging sitting board members Missy Phegley,...
-
State anti-gun control law found unconstitutional12The Cape Girardeau Police Department -- and other local law enforcement agencies -- will once again be able to work with their federal partners on firearm crimes without fear of punishment. Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Brian Wilmes ruled...
-
Delay for Route K Gordonville roundabout6Missouri Department of Transportation officials say it will take somewhat longer than anticipated to start the planned $2 million new roundabout project at the intersection of Route K and Highway 25 in Gordonville. Earlier this month, Chris Crocker,...
-
Bootheel Rodeo lineup announcement approaches; kickoff event to be open to public this year1SIKESTON, Mo. -- The announcement of the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo's musical entertainment lineup is traditionally an exciting time of year, and this year promises to be just as unique and exciting. Set for 6 p.m. Friday, March 24 in the...
-
Former state representative Richardson honoredPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Former Missouri Rep. Mark Richardson of Poplar Bluff says he was humbled and honored to be the recipient of the inaugural Taste of The South award. Richardson was surprised recently at an event hosted by state Sen. Jason Bean...
-
Local leaders push for regional advocacy in Jefferson City32Numerous leaders across Southeast Missouri, including Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder, traveled to Jefferson City last week to further the idea of regional advocacy at the state level. "The concept, really, is to better develop a common set of...
-
Shootings began over pool game, according to official accounts9The mass shooting Saturday, March 4, at Hotshots Bar and Grill in Cape Girardeau started out as a brawl near the pool tables, then erupted into a gunfight involving three people firing guns. Four of the five gunshot victims appear to be "innocent...
-
Two Cape men convicted in connection with 2018 gang murderTwo Cape Girardeau men were among the four found guilty in federal court of racketeering conspiracy involving multiple murders, including a 2018 gang-related shooting in Bridgeton, Missouri, that left one dead and two injured. According to court...
-
10 ways area police departments are using technologyWithin the last several weeks, policing technology has made local headlines. Scott City Police Department, for example, announced they had new technology in their dispatch center that could access video from a 911 caller with their permission. That...
-
SEMO ranked top 10 military friendly school7Southeast Missouri State University has been listed as a top 10 military friendly school. Surveyed by the program Military Friendly, SEMO was ranked No. 4 in the category of Large Public schools. According to a news release from SEMO, the university...
-
Most read 3/9/23Cape Girardeau school board announces next superintendent24Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members agreed to offer the districts superintendent position to a then-unnamed candidate Tuesday evening, March 7, after an hourslong closed session. The group did not vote in open session on the...
-
Most read 3/9/23Conquering the Main Street Burger at Kelso Corner GrillA couple of weeks ago a little "birdie" clued me in and inspired me to take a quick trip south on the interstate to visit the Kelso Corner Grill, located at 151 S. Messmer St. in Kelso, Missouri. For those who have been around a while, the...
-
Most read 3/8/23Sandi Essner's memory to be honored with fundraiser2One local woman's memory will be honored by an upcoming fundraiser for cancer research. Sandi Essner was a mother, wife, pharmacist and longtime resident of Southeast Missouri. In 2016, she was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer. "I'm not a...
-
Most read 3/8/23Cape Girardeau school board votes to offer contract to next superintendent24Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members agreed to offer the district's superintendent position to an unnamed candidate Tuesday evening, March 7, after an hourslong closed session. The group did not vote in open session on the offer,...
-
Most read 3/7/23Three suspects in custody in connection with Hotshots shootings8Three people have been taken into custody in connection with shootings at a Cape Girardeau restaurant that left five people wounded. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says Jeremiah Twiggs, 39, of Cape Girardeau was taken into custody...
-
Most read 3/7/23Chaffee tradition opens for season7With just more than 3,000 people, Chaffee, Missouri, is considered a small town and folks in small towns embrace their traditions. Chaffee Drive In is one of those traditions. The local mainstay reopened for the season Monday, March 6, with a line...