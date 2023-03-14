News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Letter to the Editor
Ukraine is a test
The invasion of Ukraine is a test. Do we want an international order based upon a set of laws and peaceful settlement of differences, or do we want to continue the present system of might makes right?
Putin and Russia subdued Chechnya at an estimated cost of 60,000 lives. In 2008, Russia invaded Georgia and still occupies two sections of that country. In 2014, Russia invaded Ukraine occupying the Crimean Peninsula and the Donbas region. It is estimated that from 2014 through 2021 pro-Russian forces suffered 6,500 deaths and pro Ukrainian forces had 4,500 deaths. Since Russia stepped up its military action in February 2022, the number of combatants killed is estimated to be 13,000 Ukrainians and at least 30,000 Russians. These totals do not include Ukrainian civilian deaths, which are estimated to number about 30,000.
Putin is counting on the present support for Ukraine to be brittle. He anticipates an increase in the number of people like Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who has expressed little concern for what happens to Ukraine's citizens.
We should keep in mind that World War II in Europe did not start without a warning. Hitler occupied Austria and western Czechoslovakia before he invaded Poland.
It appears that some individuals are willing to allow and perhaps even promote Putin's and Russia's victory in the present war. Such a result would be a big win for a world where frontiers are drawn by violence. This should not be allowed to happen.
JOHN PIEPHO, Cape Girardeau
