Cape Lions will host annual Pancake Day

Editorial

There are certain days of the year to mark on the calendar. One of those is coming up this week: Pancake Day, brought to you by Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club.

The 85th annual event will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.

The Lions will be out in full force, flipping flapjacks and serving sausage, along with your choice of milk, juice or coffee. It's their big fundraiser of the year to support local children's charities associated with eyesight and diabetes. The event has raised more than $30,000 in recent years, with the Lions serving more than 3,500 meals.

Tickets are $8, but you can also get a free "pancake" ticket by donating a pair of used eyeglasses. There will be carry-out and drive-through options. But we always like seeing folks inside the Arena. You'll also hear a local band playing tunes at different times throughout the day.

We hope you'll come out and support the good work of the Lions. It's certainly a day of civic pride and fun. Doing good and enjoying pancakes sounds like a win to us.